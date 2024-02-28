Savannah Chrisley's Late Ex Nic Kerdiles' Estate Sued by Driver Injured in Reality Star's Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles passed away in September 2023 after colliding with another vehicle in a drunk-driving accident. It was later determined the late reality star's blood alcohol content at the time was .124 percent, well over Tennessee's legal limit of .08 percent.
The other driver, De'Shaun Williamson, is suing Kerdiles' estate for $25,000 in damages, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Williamson's lawsuit claimed he was driving on 14th Avenue North around 3 a.m. when he alleged Kerdiles' drove his motorcycle through the intersection despite Williamson having the "right-of-way."
He also noted Kerdiles failed to stop at the stop sign or drive at an appropriate speed "considering the traffic upon and conditions of the roadway."
"Kerdiles, decedent, is at fault for the collision," the legal papers read.
The lawsuit further claimed that Kerdiles failed to "devote full time and attention to driving his motorcycle under the existing circumstances" and endangered "life, limb or property."
Kerdiles was known for his appearances on Chrisley Knows Best. He was engaged to Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah and the pair got engaged in 2018. However, they later called it quits in 2020 before they were able to make it down the aisle.
The Chrisley parents' attorney, Jay Surgent, released a statement sharing that the couple was "absolutely heartbroken" and "totally broken up" by Nic's death.
Despite having been broken up for three years, Savannah also took to social media to mourn the loss of her former partner in a lengthy, heartfelt message.
"Nicolas Henry Stephan Kerdiles… I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you," she wrote at the time. "It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react. I am so sad and so numb."
"I will always miss seeing your sweet smile and getting to see your heart on full display," she continued. "Some things aren’t supposed to last forever, some things come into our life for a season, and our season was precious, it was special, and I am and will always be a better person because I knew you, because I loved you and was loved by you."
"Thank you for our season. I am thankful and I will treasure every moment, every memory, every photo and every good day we shared together. Oh gosh… what I wouldn’t do to hear an, 'I LOVE YOU KID' right about now. Gosh! I miss you… this isn’t fair!" she concluded.