Savannah Chrisley's Late Ex Nic Kerdiles' Estate Sued by Driver Injured in Reality Star's Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Kerdiles was known for his appearances on Chrisley Knows Best. He was engaged to Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah and the pair got engaged in 2018. However, they later called it quits in 2020 before they were able to make it down the aisle.

The Chrisley parents' attorney, Jay Surgent, released a statement sharing that the couple was "absolutely heartbroken" and "totally broken up" by Nic's death.

