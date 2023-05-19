Savannah Chrisley Hilariously Reveals Niece Chloe Told Her She's 'Very Desperate' for Using Dating Apps: 'So That's My Life'
Savannah Chrisley's 10-year-old niece, Chloe, had some thoughts on the way she's been going about dating.
During the Wednesday, May 17, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, the 25-year-old shared with her guest, country music artist Tenille Townes, that Chloe told her she was desperate for using dating apps to help her find love.
"I just got notified by a 10-year-old this morning," began Savannah. "She, on the way to carpool, we were talking about dating and she was like, she looks at me, and dead-faced and goes, 'Sassy, you're on a dating app. You're very desperate.'"
"And I go, 'Uh! Excuse me?' She goes, 'You're literally on an app. You have to be desperate for a boyfriend.' And I was like 'Okay.' I was just like, 'Get out of my car and go to school.' I was like, 'Okay, this is getting really sad.' Like yeah, so that's my life," Savannah quipped. "So it's fine. Totally fine."
The Chrisley Knows Best star has been looking after Chloe and her younger brother, Grayson, as their primary guardian ever since her parents, Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars for fraud and tax evasion. The troubled parents began their prison sentences in January.
Despite grappling with her parents' imprisonment and the responsibilities that come with caring for Chloe and Grayson, Savannah has found the time to put herself on the market.
However, not long after Savannah teased on her podcast that she was "dating someone," the 25-year-old announced she is single again after she and country singer Nate Smith quietly called it quits.
Admitting she had "so much fun" with the country crooner, Savannah explained on the Tuesday, May 9, episode that it was a case of “right person, terrible timing," crediting their demise to her chaotic schedule caring for her family members.
“It was such a great experience. I mean, I have literally nothing to say about him other than having so much respect for him," she gushed. "It was just a tough situation for everyone involved.”
“I think it was really hard because there were ways that we connected, so great. But then also, it’s so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma that’s going on in my life right now," Savannah continued, noting that Nate's career was taking off, and she couldn't be there to support him in the way he needed.
“He needs someone who’s going to be able to go to those things and enjoy them with him," she vented. “There’s no way for me to do it without feeling guilty for leaving the kids."
