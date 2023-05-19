Savannah Chrisley Hilariously Reveals Niece Chloe Told Her She's 'Very Desperate' for Using Dating Apps: 'So That's My Life'

"I just got notified by a 10-year-old this morning," began Savannah. "She, on the way to carpool, we were talking about dating and she was like, she looks at me, and dead-faced and goes, 'Sassy, you're on a dating app. You're very desperate.'"

"And I go, 'Uh! Excuse me?' She goes, 'You're literally on an app. You have to be desperate for a boyfriend.' And I was like 'Okay.' I was just like, 'Get out of my car and go to school.' I was like, 'Okay, this is getting really sad.' Like yeah, so that's my life," Savannah quipped. "So it's fine. Totally fine."