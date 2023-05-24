Savannah Chrisley Hilariously Confesses to Using Ex's Kroger Fuel Points at Gas Station: 'I Just Scored'
Savannah Chrisley may be single again, but she's still reaping the benefits of having been in a relationship.
On Monday, May 22, the Chrisley Knows Best star hilariously took to her Instagram Story to ask her followers whether they too have ever used their exes' Kroger points.
"Alright guys, so I am filling up with gas right now and I want to do a little poll. Do any of you help yourself to your exes' Kroger points… because I just scored 70 cents off a gallon," Chrisley said with a smirk and nod while standing at a gas station.
She then showed the receipts to her success, boasting about choosing to take the more expensive option.
"I did not take the high road and do the lesser amount… took the full 70," she proudly wrote on her Story.
Despite Chrisley finding the humor in her decision, it seems not all of her fans were amused. Hours after doing her poll, she returned to her Instagram Story to address those coming at her about the Kroger points.
"I still use his Kroger number because I never got my own Kroger card. So really the points belong to me because I spent the money to get the points," the 25-year-old clarified. "Second, he knows that I use his Kroger card because it's a running joke now. It's just like, 'Hey, thanks for the tank of gas,' so enough. It's Kroger points, OK."
Though Chrisley didn't name the ex in question, she was most recently linked to country singer Nate Smith following her breakup from ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles in 2020.
The reality star revealed earlier this month that she and the musician quietly pumped the breaks on their relationship due to her chaotic schedule caring for brother Grayson and niece Chloe.
Explaining it was a case of “right person, terrible timing," Chrisley — who gained custody of her brother and niece following her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing in November 2022 — gushed: “It was such a great experience."
"I have literally nothing to say about him other than having so much respect for him," Chrisley candidly said. "It was just a tough situation for everyone involved.”
Chrisley noted it's "so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma that’s going on in my life right now," as her parents serve their combined 19 years behind bars for tax evasion and bank fraud.
“He needs someone who’s going to be able to go to those things and enjoy them with him," she declared, noting Smith's career is "taking off" and that "there’s no way" she could physically be there for him "without feeling guilty for leaving the kids."