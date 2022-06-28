Still Hustling! Savannah Chrisley Continues To Promote Businesses Despite Parents Mounting Legal Problems
Savannah Chrisley is getting back to business! Despite her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, being found guilty of fraud and tax evasion, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 24, took to Instagram on Monday, June 28, to promote her multiple business ventures.
But before getting down to business, Savannah took a moment to address her fans' support during this tumultuous time. "So I know I haven't been on social as much lately and I just wanted to jump on here and say thank you so much for your love, your kindness, all the good vibes," Savannah gushed while seemingly lounging in bed. "It is greatly appreciated. You have no idea how much it means."
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY JOKES ABOUT BEING 'TOXIC' FOLLOWING EX-FIANCE'S RECENT MENTAL HEALTH SCARE
After subtly touching on the family scandal, the blonde beauty went on to peddle her upcoming projects. "We've got some really fun stuff coming," she continued before directing followers to her website to purchase her Sassy by Savannah products, including makeup and hair accessories.
Savannah also teased a tell-all podcast that will be dropping in the near future, which she categorized as "fun" and "completely unfiltered."
As OK! previously reported, on June 7, the According to Chrisley host, 53, and his wife, 49, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, with Julie also being charged with a count of wire fraud.
The reality television couple reportedly faked documents to receive more than $30 million in loans and hid funds to refrain from paying taxes.
CHASE CHRISLEY POSTS CRYPTIC MESSAGE ABOUT 'GETTING THROUGH' TOUGH SITUATIONS AFTER TODD ALLEGEDLY PAID BLACKMAILER
"They lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it," Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise Peters said of Todd and Julie, who were first hit with the accusations in 2019.
The controversial patriarch recently thanked fans for their support amid all of their legal drama. “I want you all to know that the messages that we’re receiving, the mail … the gifts that people are leaving at our doors, the flower arrangements … all of this stuff is just overwhelming and very much appreciated,” he said on his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast.
“We don’t want you… wasting your money on things like that. …We don’t need anything," Todd maintained. "So, really, the best gift you could give us is prayer."
Todd and Julie are facing up to 30 years in prison.