Todd and Julie Chrisley's $1 Million Settlement Should Be Seized to Repay Banks $17 Million, Demands Federal Government

The federal government claimed they only recently learned about the $1 million payment and believe the funds are being held by the Chrisleys' lawyer's firm— though Todd and Julie's attorney said the seven-figure payment has yet to hit their accounts.

"This money did not go directly to either Todd or Julie, however, and neither of them have received any funds from the settlement. But numerous debts they previously owed, including some reflected in the pre-sentencing financial disclosures, were paid in whole or in part. Given that these payments resolve some of their debt, and therefore change their 'economic circumstances' in 'material' ways, the Defendants believed it prudent to notify the Court and the United States Attorney in accordance with the Judgment," their attorney detailed, per RadarOnline.com.