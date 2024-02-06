Savannah Chrisley Alleges Her Parents Todd and Julie Haven't Spoken on the Phone With Each Other in 1 Year Amid Prison Sentences

Savannah Chrisley claimed that her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, haven't been able to speak to each other on the phone in roughly one year as they serve out their respective prison sentences.

On the Monday, February 5, installment of "The Adversity Advantage" podcast, Savannah slammed the prison system for insisting they "pride" themselves on "keeping families together, when her mom and dad have only been able to communicate via email.