Savannah Chrisley Alleges Her Parents Todd and Julie Haven't Spoken on the Phone With Each Other in 1 Year Amid Prison Sentences

savannah todd pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 5 2024, Published 8:13 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley claimed that her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, haven't been able to speak to each other on the phone in roughly one year as they serve out their respective prison sentences.

On the Monday, February 5, installment of "The Adversity Advantage" podcast, Savannah slammed the prison system for insisting they "pride" themselves on "keeping families together, when her mom and dad have only been able to communicate via email.

todd chrisley fears life prison inmates call him squealer
Source: mega

Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to their respective prisons in January 2023.

"They have not gotten to speak to each other on the phone," the 26-year-old said, noting that despite being allowed email correspondence, their messages are often delayed. "You never know if they’re going to get them. You just don’t know. They can’t send mail via postal service."

"Every call I have with my mom is ‘Please tell your dad how much I love him’," she shared. "Every call with dad is ‘Please tell your mom how much I love her.' There is not a single call that they don’t say that."

todd julie chrisley havent spoken phone one year prison
Source: mega

Savannah said her parents have not been able to communicate via phone for one year.

This comes as Savannah continues to speak out against her father's alleged mistreatment behind bars.

"The retaliation is real," she said in a recent interview. "It is heartbreaking for me to watch as his daughter, but they have even gone to the extent of stating that they will 'try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety.'"

todd chrisley fears life prison inmates call him squealer
Source: mega

Savannah claimed her father, Todd, has been threatened and treated negatively in prison.

"The BoP has called me a liar numerous times, but I have all the information to back it up," she continued. "And these letters, I mean, I even have recordings of them speaking about shipping my father … but they have to have a good reason to. They have to find something he’s in violation of."

She further claimed cell phones and drugs had been planted among his things in order to frame him for a serious violation.

Source: OK!
todd chrisley fears life prison inmates call him squealer
Source: mega

Savannah also insisted that the conditions at her mother's facility in Lexington were 'awful.'

Savannah also insisted that the conditions at her mother's facility in Lexington, Ky., were "awful" and "deplorable."

"The fact that she’s in Kentucky, it’s 30 degrees [and ] she’s going without heat," she said at the time. "They will do a temporary fix and then they’ll be without it again. There was also a dead bird in the water where their water comes from. So, it’s tough."

