Carefree Savannah Guthrie Continues To Ditch 'Today,' Vacations With Kids As Tension Rises With Hoda Kotb

Despite rumors running rampant that Savannah Guthrie and Today costar Hoda Kotb are experiencing quite a bit of tension, the former didn't appear to have a worry in the world as she spent the last days of summer with her two kids, daughter Vale, 8, and son Charles, 5.

On Tuesday, August 23, the 50-year-old shared a slew of pics from their fun outing at the Duchess Country Fair in Rhinebeck, New York.