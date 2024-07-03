Sean 'Diddy' Combs Under Fire Again: Rapper Accused of 'Grooming' Another Woman in Latest Bombshell Lawsuit

Adria English detailed how she, along with her partner and another model, were allegedly expected to engage in oral s-- with Combs in exchange for a modeling job, which they refused.

Despite the initial refusal, English mentioned that her partner was offered a second chance if she agreed to work as a "go-go dancer" at one of Combs' events in the Hamptons. Accepting the offer, English started working at Combs' parties regularly, where she claims she was required to flirt with guests and consume alcoholic beverages laced with narcotics.

As the events progressed, English alleged that Combs demanded she have sexual intercourse with jeweler Jacob Arabov, a request she claims she complied with, leading to further expectations of being "passed off" to other individuals by Combs.

These encounters reportedly resulted in additional payments and congratulatory remarks from the rapper.