Sean 'Diddy' Combs Under Fire Again: Rapper Accused of 'Grooming' Another Woman in Latest Bombshell Lawsuit
Another woman has come forward accusing disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of grooming her into s-- trafficking in the latest lawsuit against the music mogul.
Adria English detailed how she, along with her partner and another model, were allegedly expected to engage in oral s-- with Combs in exchange for a modeling job, which they refused.
Despite the initial refusal, English mentioned that her partner was offered a second chance if she agreed to work as a "go-go dancer" at one of Combs' events in the Hamptons. Accepting the offer, English started working at Combs' parties regularly, where she claims she was required to flirt with guests and consume alcoholic beverages laced with narcotics.
As the events progressed, English alleged that Combs demanded she have sexual intercourse with jeweler Jacob Arabov, a request she claims she complied with, leading to further expectations of being "passed off" to other individuals by Combs.
These encounters reportedly resulted in additional payments and congratulatory remarks from the rapper.
English also filed a lawsuit against Tamiko Thomas, whom she accused of facilitating Combs' alleged s-- trafficking operations, drawing parallels to Ghislaine Maxwell's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.
Despite working with the hopes of advancing her music career, English claimed that Combs manipulated her aspirations, eventually leading to emotional trauma and ruined prospects within the industry.
Seeking unspecified damages, English aims to address the lasting impacts of the alleged exploitation.
Notably, English becomes the eighth individual to take legal action against Combs within the last nine months, following a chain of accusations initiated by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who accused him of rape and abuse.
Subsequent claims from various other individuals, including producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, have surfaced, alleging instances of sexual assault and grooming tactics by Combs.
In response to the mounting allegations, Combs originally vehemently denied all accusations of sexual assault and s-- trafficking directed at him. Despite his rebuttals, federal prosecutors have indicated their intent to convene a grand jury involving Combs' accusers, signaling potential legal actions from the U.S. Justice Department.
As OK! previously reported, surveillance footage also surfaced showing Combs abusing Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, where the incident, as described in Ventura’s complaint, took place.
The music mogul apologized after the footage got out but eventually deleted the apology a few weeks later.
