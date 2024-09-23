Wendy Williams Admitted She Would Be 'Scared' to Date Sean 'Diddy' Combs 9 Years Before He Confessed to Abusing Ex Cassie Ventura
Wendy Williams feared for Cassie Ventura's safety years before it was revealed that the singer was subjected to abuse by ex Sean "Diddy" Combs.
In a resurfaced clip from a December 2015 episode of the star's eponymous talk show, Williams discussed the news at the time that Ventura was glad to be in Cape Town, South Africa, to film Honey 3: Dare to Dance so she could avoid seeing the rapper after their split.
However, the mom-of-one, 60, eerily explained that it would be difficult for Ventura, 38, to ever completely be rid of Combs, 54.
"You know, my thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it’s really difficult to avoid them, because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene," Williams shared.
"He’s a mogul! Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me the key and let me up in her room,'” said the talk show host, who has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years due to a dementia diagnosis. "To know somebody could actually swoop down on me in the middle of nothing would scare the bejesus out of me! It would, it would."
She also claimed the "Coming Home" vocalist had a "playboy lifestyle" that left "women hypnotized."
As OK! reported, Ventura accused Combs of rape and assault in a 2023 lawsuit, but he denied her allegations. However, several months later, hotel surveillance footage from 2016 surfaced showing the mogul kicking the mother-of-two, prompting Combs to issue an apology video.
"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs stated. "I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses."
The star found himself in more hot water after the FBI raided his home in an investigation, which ultimately led to him being arrested on September 16.
The mogul was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution but plead not guilty.
He is currently awaiting trial in a Brooklyn jail after being denied bail twice. Though he was placed on suicide watch, one of his lawyers stated that is just a routine measure for "new, high-profile inmates" and insisted Combs is "not at all suicidal."
