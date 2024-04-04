Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura 'May Have Been the Spark' That Started Trafficking Investigation, R. Kelly Prosecutor Says

Cuomo turned his next question to criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos, asking him if he felt confident that authorities "are going to look for a lot more beyond" just what Cassie alleged about her relationship with Diddy in the ongoing case.

"This federal investigation seems to have used the civil lawsuits, and starting with hers, as a roadmap," Mark replied. "In order to get the search warrant, I'm sure they went to her or approached her or her lawyer ... They came to some kind of a agreement there. She then testifies or she makes a proffer or she cooperates in giving a statement. They use that to get this the search warrants. But none of that, to me, is surprising."