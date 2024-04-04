OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura 'May Have Been the Spark' That Started Trafficking Investigation, R. Kelly Prosecutor Says

sean diddy combs ex cassie ventura spark investigation r kelly pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 4 2024, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's allegations against the record producer may have sparked the human trafficking investigation against him.

Cassie recently settled a civil suit with the rapper after accusing him of physical and sexual abuse throughout the course of their years-long relationship. During a sit-down with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, R. Kelly prosecutor Nadia Shihata weighed in on how that case may have affected the current Homeland Security investigation.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs ex cassie ventura spark investigation r kelly
Source: mega

Cassie Ventura accused Diddy of physical and sexual abuse.

"I think Cassie was likely probably one of the first people that prosecutors and agents spoke with in this investigation," the attorney said. "[She] may have served as a part of the basis for obtaining the search warrants here."

"No reasonable prosecutor is just going to rely on allegations in a civil complaint," she continued. "But they will have met with her in all likelihood, assessed her credibility, received corroborating information from her and then sought to corroborate her information in other ways, and, so, I suspect that she may have been the spark for this investigation."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs ex cassie ventura spark investigation r kelly
Source: mega

Cassie recently settled her lawsuit with the rapper.

Article continues below advertisement

Cuomo turned his next question to criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos, asking him if he felt confident that authorities "are going to look for a lot more beyond" just what Cassie alleged about her relationship with Diddy in the ongoing case.

"This federal investigation seems to have used the civil lawsuits, and starting with hers, as a roadmap," Mark replied. "In order to get the search warrant, I'm sure they went to her or approached her or her lawyer ... They came to some kind of a agreement there. She then testifies or she makes a proffer or she cooperates in giving a statement. They use that to get this the search warrants. But none of that, to me, is surprising."

Article continues below advertisement
chris cuomo slams tucker carlson vladimir putin interview
Source: mega

Chris Cuomo said 'something smells weird' about the investigation.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs
Article continues below advertisement

Cuomo argued "something smells weird" about the whole case, noting that authorities "went in so heavy and hot to his house" but no arrests were made.

"Look, none of this is ordinary," Nadia chimed in. "Certainly, they went in with a lot of firepower. That's not something you normally see in cases, but I'd be hesitant to say that nothing is happening. There is, I suspect, a lot happening behind the scenes, not in public view."

Article continues below advertisement
diddy
Source: mega

Diddy denied all allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, federal agents raided Diddy's homes in Miami and L.A. last month in connection with a trafficking investigation. The producer's lawyer Aaron Dyer later released a statement slamming the search as a "gross overuse of military-level force."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer continued. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.