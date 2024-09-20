'F--- Off': Selena Gomez Hits Back at Haters Who Claim She Plays 'Victim' During Women in Film Dinner in L.A.
Selena Gomez isn’t going to allow her haters to get the last word.
While recently attending a Women in Film dinner alongside her little sister, Gracie, the actress, 32, clapped back at those who have belittled her for sharing her struggles publicly.
“I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help and want help. That is not shameful,” the pop star — who donned a white shirt and black blazer to the event — began.
“So yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar. F--- off!” she exclaimed, as the room of women began to cheer. “That’s what my life is. That’s who I am. I only want to be an advocate. That’s why I share, that’s why I like to be honest, because everyone is going through something.”
The brunette beauty, who released her documentary about mental health called Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me in 2022, noted, “I don’t have it all put together, I’m me and that’s all I can be.”
The Disney alum then looked over and affectionately patted her 11-year-old sibling as she said, “Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person or that you aren’t kind because that is so cruel. Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book.”
As OK! previously reported, on September 9, Gomez spilled to Vanity Fair about how she is unable to get pregnant due to previous health problems.
"I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children," the celeb, who is currently dating Benny Blanco, confessed. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."
"It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it," Gomez admitted.
The Only Murders in the Building lead — who was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and received a kidney transplant in 2017— continued, "I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."
Though Gomez cannot carry her own baby, she is certain she wants to be a mother.
"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby," she said.