'F--- Off': Selena Gomez Hits Back at Haters Who Claim She Plays 'Victim' During Women in Film Dinner in L.A.

“I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help and want help. That is not shameful,” the pop star — who donned a white shirt and black blazer to the event — began.

“So yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar. F--- off!” she exclaimed, as the room of women began to cheer. “That’s what my life is. That’s who I am. I only want to be an advocate. That’s why I share, that’s why I like to be honest, because everyone is going through something.”