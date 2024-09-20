or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Selena Gomez
OK LogoNEWS

'F--- Off': Selena Gomez Hits Back at Haters Who Claim She Plays 'Victim' During Women in Film Dinner in L.A.

Composite photo of Selena Gomez.
Source: MEGA/@SGomezNewsCOMs/X

Selena Gomez made an inspiring speech while at a Women in Film Dinner in L.A.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Selena Gomez isn’t going to allow her haters to get the last word.

While recently attending a Women in Film dinner alongside her little sister, Gracie, the actress, 32, clapped back at those who have belittled her for sharing her struggles publicly.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @SGomezNewsCOMs/X

“I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help and want help. That is not shameful,” the pop star — who donned a white shirt and black blazer to the event — began.

“So yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar. F--- off!” she exclaimed, as the room of women began to cheer. “That’s what my life is. That’s who I am. I only want to be an advocate. That’s why I share, that’s why I like to be honest, because everyone is going through something.”

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez hits back haters plays victim women in film dinner la
Source: @SGomezNewsCOMs/X

Selena Gomez insisted those who are vulnerable are not 'a victim. You’re a survivor in my book.'

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty, who released her documentary about mental health called Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me in 2022, noted, “I don’t have it all put together, I’m me and that’s all I can be.”

The Disney alum then looked over and affectionately patted her 11-year-old sibling as she said, “Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person or that you aren’t kind because that is so cruel. Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book.”

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez hits back haters plays victim women in film dinner la
Source: @SGomezNewsCOMs/X

Selena Gomez was joined by her little sister, Gracie, at the event.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, on September 9, Gomez spilled to Vanity Fair about how she is unable to get pregnant due to previous health problems.

"I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children," the celeb, who is currently dating Benny Blanco, confessed. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez hits back haters plays victim women in film dinner la
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez has publicly revealed that she cannot carry and child and is bipolar.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it," Gomez admitted.

The Only Murders in the Building lead — who was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and received a kidney transplant in 2017— continued, "I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Though Gomez cannot carry her own baby, she is certain she wants to be a mother.

"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby," she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.