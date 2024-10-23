Selena Gomez Exposes Her Acne in New Selfie: 'Even My Skin Is Over Me Right Now'
“Who Says” Selena Gomez can’t share a photo of her acne?
On Tuesday, October 22, the pop star uploaded a selfie, which displayed two zits on her chin.
In the untouched image, Gomez looked at the camera with a straight face as the pimples were front and center. She candidly captioned the post, “Even my skin is over me rn 🥸.”
The vulnerable snapshot came shortly after the actress, 32, spoke out about the mental health struggles she’s experienced.
As OK! previously reported, at Wondermind's Mental Fitness Summit for World Mental Health Day on October 10, Gomez revealed she no longer sleeps in her bedroom because it brings back bad memories.
"I actually don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore, because I associate it with such a really dark time," she stated. "I am a very anxious person. It’s kind of like doomsday, and I think having a positive conversation with yourself, even if that sounds weird, it’s really impactful."
"Like before I step out of the car, and there’s going to be lots of noises and stuff — if that’s the case, I’m not saying that’s every day — but I have to breathe, and I have to say, ‘All of this is a gift, and I may not be in the mood for this, [but] every time I see someone and end up making them smile, [it] always just makes my day no matter how I’m feeling,'” the Only Murders in the Building lead said about being in the spotlight.
Gomez — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder — expressed how much those close to her mean, as they get her through the tough times.
"I don’t have a lot of people in my life, I know who my inner circle is,” she stated. "I have to talk things out. And I have a therapist too, but it’s also nice to have people around you who will just listen to you. There is a freedom in letting go of whatever it is that’s keeping you stuck and that lump in your throat."
In addition to discussing how she coped with her own mental health issues, in a recent TikTok clip, Gomez shared advice with those struggling.
“I would say that you’re definitely not alone,” Gomez began. “I think right now we’re unfortunately in very dark times and I hope you find a place and a person. If you need to contact someone, I would highly suggest you seek help.”
The Disney alum continued: “Even if you want to get your story off your chest, talking about it in a video diary or sharing it with other people might help. I’m with you because I feel that feeling.”