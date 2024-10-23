Selena Gomez Exposes Her Acne in New Selfie: 'Even My Skin Is Over Me Right Now'

"Like before I step out of the car, and there’s going to be lots of noises and stuff — if that’s the case, I’m not saying that’s every day — but I have to breathe, and I have to say, ‘All of this is a gift, and I may not be in the mood for this, [but] every time I see someone and end up making them smile, [it] always just makes my day no matter how I’m feeling,'” the Only Murders in the Building lead said about being in the spotlight.

Gomez — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder — expressed how much those close to her mean, as they get her through the tough times.