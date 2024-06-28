Shanna Moakler Reveals Her Experience Being in Hugh Hefner's 'Rotating Circus' of Girlfriends After Bombshell Playboy Documentary Allegations
The A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy shed light on the darker side to Hugh Hefner and what allegedly went on at the Playboy Mansion, according to former girlfriends and models who worked with the late business mogul.
Accusations of abuse, rape and rampant drug use arose from the bombshell documentary, but Shanna Moakler revealed those things weren't her "experience."
"He approached me to be a girlfriend," she shared in an interview published on Friday, June 28. "I was like, 'You're a little too old for me.'"
Despite her reservations, she eventually decided to become part of Hef's "rotating circus" of girlfriends.
The 49-year-old clarified that just because she wasn't left with similar traumas, she would "never take away from any woman's story" and instead, would "honor them and listen to them and hear them."
"I think at this point in time, obviously it's someone's story and it's someone's life experience, and they need to talk about it, especially if it's dealing with trauma," she explained.
However, Moakler also noted discussions of the alleged abuse would have to be one-sided after the publisher's September 2017 passing at 91 years old.
"The man is dead," she said. "He can't defend himself. He can't."
Among the shocking revelations that have come out over the years following Hefner's death include one accusation that Hefner and some of his friends drugged Linda Lovelace and forced her into sexual acts with a dog.
P.J. Masten also claimed Don Cornelius kidnapped and "brutalized" two of the Playboy bunnies, leaving them "bloodied, battered and drugged."
Hefner's former girlfriend Holly Madison also claimed revenge p--- was hidden all over the Playboy Mansion where they were regularly filmed.
"When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women when we're wasted out of our minds," Madison said in the documentary. "And he would print out like eight copies for him and all the women. You pass them around. It was just gross."
Madison also reflected on how "cult-like" the rules of the mansion felt.
"Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how it was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there," she shared. "You had a 9 o'clock curfew, you were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren't really allowed to leave unless it was, like, a family holiday."
Moakler spoke with People about her personal experiences with Hefner.