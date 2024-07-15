OK Magazine
Shannen Doherty's Ex Made Her Last Months Harder Due to Spousal Support Battle, Says Friend: He 'Could Have Displayed a Little Humanity'

Photo of Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 15 2024, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Shannen Doherty's pal is pointing fingers at the late actress' former husband Kurt Iswarienko after her death.

On the day the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum passed away from cancer at age 53, her friend Tara Furiani posted a message online and claimed Iswarienko — whom she had not finalized her divorce from before her passing — made her last months on earth tougher than they needed to be.

shannen doherty ex last months harder spousal support battle humanity
Source: mega

Shannen Doherty was in a spousal support battle with Kurt Iswarienko when she passed away.

Furiani, who runs a business called Not the HR Lady, mourned her friend's passing in a LinkedIn post on Sunday, July 14, writing, "I'm really sad and upset about my friend Shannen’s death … Because of the divorce she was going through at the time."

Furiani noted that Doherty "made peace" with the fact that "death was inevitable" due to her condition, "but, her pain and suffering in the months preceding didn’t have to be so profound if her husband was just a decent human being. Could have just displayed a little humanity to his dying wife."

shannen doherty ex last months harder spousal support battle humanity
Source: mega

The actress was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

The businesswoman explained that the Charmed star "lost everything" during her long health battle, including her SAG insurance, but Iswarienko "was dragging his feet with income discovery in court, in an effort to delay a judgment or payment, until she died (where it would now be moot)."

"She believed this is what he was doing and she said as much, publicly, just a month ago," she added.

shannen doherty ex last months harder spousal support battle humanity
Source: mega

The star believed her ex was hoping she would die before they reached a deal.

"Life is so hard… life is extra hard with cancer and without the support you thought you’d have," Furiani said. "If you have the opportunity to be a decent person, take it. You have no idea what people are dealing with and going through…"

Doherty's loved one concluded her post by encouraging women to get screened for cancer, noting "early detection is critical."

MORE ON:
Shannen Doherty
As Furiani mentioned, Doherty publicly accused her estranged spouse — whom she filed for divorce from in 2023 after marrying in 2011 — of purposely delaying spousal support payments in hopes that she would die before he was forced to give any money.

The photographer's lawyer, Katherine Heersema, denied the allegations and said the actress was offered a payment plan in October 2023 but rejected it.

"Kurt is not 'simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die.' He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward," the attorney stated.

shannen doherty ex last months harder spousal support battle humanity
Source: mega

The actress married Iswarienko in 2011.

Doherty was requesting around $15,000 per month, explaining her bank account was dwindling since she hasn't been able to work since 2022.

She denied Iswarienko's claim that he couldn't afford her request, pointing out his lavish lifestyle.

The "Let's Be Clear" podcast host passed before a ruling was made.

Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

