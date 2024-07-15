Shannen Doherty's Ex Made Her Last Months Harder Due to Spousal Support Battle, Says Friend: He 'Could Have Displayed a Little Humanity'

Shannen Doherty's pal is pointing fingers at the late actress' former husband Kurt Iswarienko after her death.

On the day the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum passed away from cancer at age 53, her friend Tara Furiani posted a message online and claimed Iswarienko — whom she had not finalized her divorce from before her passing — made her last months on earth tougher than they needed to be.