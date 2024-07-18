Shannen Doherty's Messy Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko Finalized 2 Days After Actress' Death
Shannen Doherty's difficult divorce from Kurt Iswarienko was finalized two days after her Saturday, July 13, death.
According to a report, the actress — who was 53 — was desperately trying to become a legally single woman before she passed, prompting her lawyer Laura Wasser to submit a new filing on Friday, July 12.
However, the judge wasn't able to sign off on the documents until Monday, July 15.
In most states, if an individual dies while in the midst of a divorce, "the family law court loses jurisdiction and the case is handled in probate court," the report explained.
Since probate judges don't finalize splits, most people in the Charmed alum's situation would have technically died as a legally married woman, but the judge who received Doherty's documents did her a huge favor and was able to sign off on them anyway — so although it's posthumously, she's considered a single woman.
As OK! reported, the TV star first separated from the photographer in 2023, but the split was stalled due to a disagreement over spousal support.
Earlier this month, Doherty admitted that she believed her ex was purposely stalling on making a deal because he was hoping she would die before anything was set in stone.
His lawyer denied her accusations and pointed out that the podcast host previously rejected a spousal support offer.
Doherty had held steady in her fight, as due to her yearslong cancer battle, she wasn't able work often, leading her to need more money than usual to cover her medical bills.
According to a source, Doherty knew this past weekend would likely be her last on earth, so she decided to wave her right to spousal support when she filed on Friday.
After her death, friend Tara Furiani spoke out and slammed Iswarienko for never settling on a payment agreement, claiming Doherty's "pain and suffering in the months preceding didn’t have to be so profound if her husband was just a decent human being. Could have just displayed a little humanity to his dying wife."
"Life is so hard… life is extra hard with cancer and without the support you thought you’d have," the pal continued in a LinkedIn post. "If you have the opportunity to be a decent person, take it. You have no idea what people are dealing with and going through…"
Iswarienko has not publicly commented on his ex-wife's death.
Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 but was in remission by 2017. However, the cancer returned in 2019 in stage four.
TMZ reported on the divorce being finalized.