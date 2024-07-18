OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Shannen Doherty
OK LogoNEWS

Shannen Doherty's Messy Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko Finalized 2 Days After Actress' Death

Photo of Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Shannen Doherty's difficult divorce from Kurt Iswarienko was finalized two days after her Saturday, July 13, death.

According to a report, the actress — who was 53 — was desperately trying to become a legally single woman before she passed, prompting her lawyer Laura Wasser to submit a new filing on Friday, July 12.

Article continues below advertisement
shannen doherty messy divorce kurt iswarienko finalized days after death
Source: mega

A judge has declared Shannen Doherty a single woman posthumously.

However, the judge wasn't able to sign off on the documents until Monday, July 15.

In most states, if an individual dies while in the midst of a divorce, "the family law court loses jurisdiction and the case is handled in probate court," the report explained.

Since probate judges don't finalize splits, most people in the Charmed alum's situation would have technically died as a legally married woman, but the judge who received Doherty's documents did her a huge favor and was able to sign off on them anyway — so although it's posthumously, she's considered a single woman.

Article continues below advertisement
shannen doherty messy divorce kurt iswarienko finalized days after death
Source: mega

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko married in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the TV star first separated from the photographer in 2023, but the split was stalled due to a disagreement over spousal support.

Earlier this month, Doherty admitted that she believed her ex was purposely stalling on making a deal because he was hoping she would die before anything was set in stone.

His lawyer denied her accusations and pointed out that the podcast host previously rejected a spousal support offer.

Article continues below advertisement
shannen doherty messy divorce kurt iswarienko finalized days after death
Source: mega

The exes split in 2023 but never came to an agreement on spousal support before Doherty's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Doherty had held steady in her fight, as due to her yearslong cancer battle, she wasn't able work often, leading her to need more money than usual to cover her medical bills.

According to a source, Doherty knew this past weekend would likely be her last on earth, so she decided to wave her right to spousal support when she filed on Friday.

MORE ON:
Shannen Doherty
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

After her death, friend Tara Furiani spoke out and slammed Iswarienko for never settling on a payment agreement, claiming Doherty's "pain and suffering in the months preceding didn’t have to be so profound if her husband was just a decent human being. Could have just displayed a little humanity to his dying wife."

Article continues below advertisement
shannen doherty messy divorce kurt iswarienko finalized days after death
Source: mega

The actress also had brief marriages to Ashley Hamilton and Rick Salomon.

Article continues below advertisement

"Life is so hard… life is extra hard with cancer and without the support you thought you’d have," the pal continued in a LinkedIn post. "If you have the opportunity to be a decent person, take it. You have no idea what people are dealing with and going through…"

Iswarienko has not publicly commented on his ex-wife's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 but was in remission by 2017. However, the cancer returned in 2019 in stage four.

TMZ reported on the divorce being finalized.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.