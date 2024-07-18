Shannen Doherty's Messy Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko Finalized 2 Days After Actress' Death

However, the judge wasn't able to sign off on the documents until Monday, July 15.

In most states, if an individual dies while in the midst of a divorce, "the family law court loses jurisdiction and the case is handled in probate court," the report explained.

Since probate judges don't finalize splits, most people in the Charmed alum's situation would have technically died as a legally married woman, but the judge who received Doherty's documents did her a huge favor and was able to sign off on them anyway — so although it's posthumously, she's considered a single woman.