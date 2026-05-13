Shannon Elizabeth Eager for Poker Night With Kylie Jenner
May 13 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET
Shannon Elizabeth has expressed her desire to play poker with Kylie Jenner, sparked by Jenner’s recent comments about her own poker nights. The actress, known for her breakout role in American Pie, shared her thoughts during an interview with Us Weekly on May 4.
“I did just see a video where Kylie talked about playing poker,” Elizabeth stated, revealing her intrigue about Jenner’s poker skills. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so cool that she plays. I wonder if she’s any good.’”
Shannon Elizabeth’s Competitive Gameplay
Shannon, who has earned $247,851 in her poker career, is serious about wanting a seat at the table with the 28-year-old beauty mogul. In a March cover story for Vanity Fair, Jenner discussed her enjoyable poker evenings with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, which further piqued Elizabeth’s interest.
“That’s amazing,” Elizabeth remarked regarding Jenner’s commitment to poker. “Because [Jenner] was talking about how she hates when people come to a game and they don’t take it seriously.”
Elizabeth echoed Jenner's sentiments about serious gameplay. “I feel the same way. I hate playing when, like, it’s beginners and they’re not playing [seriously], and they’re drinking and they’re not like focusing,” she shared.
Poker’s Evolution in Hollywood
Shannon has reflected on her own journey into the world of poker. She began learning the game when poker gained popularity in Hollywood. “When poker hit, like, Hollywood, that’s when I learned,” she explained. Despite her career earnings, she clarified her self-assessment. “I’m not really a good player, and the play has changed a lot.”
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Elizabeth noted that the game has evolved, with some players even leveraging AI in their strategies. She mentioned that she has stepped back from major tournaments, stating, “I’ve really stopped trying to play in any of the big tournaments.” Instead, she focuses on enjoying the game.
Elizabeth Plans a Charity Poker Event in Las Vegas
Shannon plans to host a poker event for the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation on June 28, coinciding with the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. “That pro community and all the players that have been friends and supported me… will be there this year,” she mentioned.
In addition to her poker pursuits, Elizabeth has recently found success on OnlyF---, earning seven figures in her first week on the platform. “My fans have come out for me like nothing I could have ever expected,” she exclaimed.
As excitement builds around the potential poker night with Kylie Jenner, fans await further developments from both celebrities.