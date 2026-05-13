Shannon Elizabeth Eager for Poker Night With Kylie Jenner

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Shannon Elizabeth has expressed her desire to play poker with Kylie Jenner, sparked by Jenner’s recent comments about her own poker nights. The actress, known for her breakout role in American Pie, shared her thoughts during an interview with Us Weekly on May 4. “I did just see a video where Kylie talked about playing poker,” Elizabeth stated, revealing her intrigue about Jenner’s poker skills. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so cool that she plays. I wonder if she’s any good.’”

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Shannon Elizabeth’s Competitive Gameplay

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner’s poker comments caught the actress’ attention.

Shannon, who has earned $247,851 in her poker career, is serious about wanting a seat at the table with the 28-year-old beauty mogul. In a March cover story for Vanity Fair, Jenner discussed her enjoyable poker evenings with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, which further piqued Elizabeth’s interest. “That’s amazing,” Elizabeth remarked regarding Jenner’s commitment to poker. “Because [Jenner] was talking about how she hates when people come to a game and they don’t take it seriously.” Elizabeth echoed Jenner's sentiments about serious gameplay. “I feel the same way. I hate playing when, like, it’s beginners and they’re not playing [seriously], and they’re drinking and they’re not like focusing,” she shared.

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Poker’s Evolution in Hollywood

Source: MEGA Shannon Elizabeth praised serious poker players.

Shannon has reflected on her own journey into the world of poker. She began learning the game when poker gained popularity in Hollywood. “When poker hit, like, Hollywood, that’s when I learned,” she explained. Despite her career earnings, she clarified her self-assessment. “I’m not really a good player, and the play has changed a lot.”

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Source: MEGA The actress reflected on her poker journey.

Elizabeth noted that the game has evolved, with some players even leveraging AI in their strategies. She mentioned that she has stepped back from major tournaments, stating, “I’ve really stopped trying to play in any of the big tournaments.” Instead, she focuses on enjoying the game.

Elizabeth Plans a Charity Poker Event in Las Vegas

Source: MEGA Shannon Elizabeth planned a charity poker event.