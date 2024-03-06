OK Magazine
Meghan Markle 'Created So Much Drama' Between Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 6 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is using his Celebrity Big Brother debut to slam Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex branded his niece as "formal."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle accused an unnamed royal of being racist.

"I have the opinion that Harry was, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome — Kate, William and Harry — were really comfortable together, loved," Goldsmith said on the reality show.

"And then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't generally think is there, and rewrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don't think that's fair," the millionaire added.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle reportedly fought before the Duchess of Sussex's wedding.

Although Harry hasn't spent quality time with the Wales after years of tell-all projects, Goldsmith thinks the trio could reconcile in the future.

"I think at some point he's going to want to come back and be part of the gang, he might need to, but I think we're a very forgiving nature and I think everybody will give him a chance again," he added.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

OK! previously reported Goldsmith defended Kate after Omid Scobie accused the future queen of gossiping about Prince Archie's skin complexion.

“Kate is 100 percent not racist, neither is Carole,” Goldsmith told an outlet, referring to the senior royal and her mom. “My family is not racist, and for Kate to be portrayed as that is just so far removed from the truth, it’s ridiculous.”

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle painted the Windsors as racist.

Goldsmith joining Celebrity Big Brother shocked many royalists, but an insider claimed Carole was especially annoyed with her brother's decision.

“Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mom, Carole, and her dad, Michael," the source told an outlet. "They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

“I’ve spoken to Carole just to send my love, and we talked about Kate given what’s going on. There’s lots going on in the family at the moment," he noted. "So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful. So the last thing I’m going to do is bring any stress to them.”

The entrepreneur praised Kate and admitted he was disappointed in the Sussexes' treatment of her.

“She’s beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum . . . so the way the monarchy is moving, it’s family-centric,” Goldsmith stressed. “That’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan, because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history."

"I’ve got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself," he said. "I think everyone felt the same about how much did we love Harry and then throwing your family under the bus just seemed inappropriate, especially what was happening with the Queen. I just thought it was totally unnecessary."

Goldsmith was quoted by GB News.

