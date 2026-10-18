Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's Rocky Relationship: What Happened Leading Up to Their Split?

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Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's nearly decade-long marriage included several separations and reconciliations before the actress filed for divorce. On October 6, the Pearl actress filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences. She also listed July 28, 2025, as their date of separation. As the former couple moves forward with their divorce proceedings, here's a look back at the key events in their relationship leading up to their split.

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Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Had a Heated Public Argument in Germany

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf opened up about the circumstances surrounding his split from Mia Goth.

LaBeouf and Goth were involved in a public argument outside a taxi near a hotel in Germany in July 2015, as seen in a video shared by Entertainment Tonight. During the heated altercation, the Even Stevens alum was heard telling a group of German men, "I don't want to touch a woman, I don't want to hit a woman, but I'm being pushed." Later in the footage, LaBeouf made a disturbing remark, saying, "If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her." On October 10, 2016, more than a year after the incident, LaBeouf and Goth tied the knot during a Las Vegas ceremony presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator. However, officials said the nuptials were not legally binding. "Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas," the Clark County Nevada wrote. They later entered into a valid, legal marriage.

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Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Announced Plans to Divorce After Nearly 2 Years of Marriage

Source: MEGA Mia Goth filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf on October 6.

In September 2018, a representative for LaBeouf confirmed the Daytime Emmy-winning actor and Goth had amicably split after two years of marriage. "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," said the representative.

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Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Reconciled in 2020 Amid FKA twigs' Abuse Allegations

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth were married for nearly a decade before their separation.

The pair's 2018 split came shortly after LaBeouf was spotted leaving the London home of his Honey Boy costar, singer FKA twigs. OK! later reported that the "Two Weeks" singer confirmed their relationship, saying, "We're very happy, we're having a nice time." However, they called it quits in June 2019 after going through a few rocky weeks. Then, in December 2020, the singer-songwriter filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, claiming he "physically, mentally and emotionally" abused her during their nine-month relationship. "Shia LaBeouf hurts women," part of the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court read. "He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous." She alleged he once slammed her into a car, attempted to strangle her and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted infection. They settled the $10 million lawsuit in July 2025 after the "Two Weeks" singer asked the court to dismiss all prior claims she previously made with prejudice. LaBeouf was also photographed kissing Margaret Qualley in December 2020 after his reported reconciliation with Goth earlier that year.

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Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Separated Again in 2025

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Source: MEGA The estranged couple shares one child together.

LaBeouf and Goth reconciled in 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Isabel, in 2022. However, their rekindled relationship ultimately came to an end when they separated again in July 2025. "Their relationship has always been complicated. They weren't getting along and had a lot of drama last year," a source said. The breakup became public in February, shortly after the Eagle Eye actor was arrested following an alleged altercation during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans. A report by Us Weekly revealed the Transformers star moved to The Big Easy in the wake of his split from Goth.

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Police Responded to a 911 Call at Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's Home Before Their Split

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf dated other women during his previous separation from Mia Goth.

Nearly a year before their July 2025 separation, police responded to a 911 call about a verbal altercation at LaBeouf and Goth's Los Angeles-area home on November 2, 2024. The incident came to light after a news outlet obtained documents from the Pasadena Police Department. During the call, a woman was heard repeatedly saying, "Just go," as she tried to get her husband to leave. She made a follow-up call to report that the man was still inside the home and refused to leave. The man could be heard cursing in the background. According to the Pasadena City Public Information Office, no police report was required following the incident.

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Shia LaBeouf Opened Up About His Failed Marriage to Mia Goth

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth held an intimate wedding ceremony.

During an appearance on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf addressed his separation from Goth following reports of their breakup. The former Disney Channel star said he and his estranged wife "were deeply unhappy," adding, "I made a lot of mistakes early on before we tried to have a baby. I had violated trust in a big, big way… We tried … to fix it, and it was impossible, and we both became very unhappy. And it's not good to be unhappy around a baby. It's not good to be unhappy around kids. But it's important to be proximate. You must be around. And this became quite a weird Tetris." Although he said there was "nothing" to repair in their relationship, LaBeouf indicated they remained on good terms. "We're good as is. We're in a good spot," he shared. "I mean, this [separation] isn't new. It's new for you guys but we've been there for a while. And we're trying to figure out co-parenting, and we're good." LaBeouf also described Goth as a "good woman" and revealed that he continued to speak to their daughter "twice a day."

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Mia Goth Filed for Divorce From Shia LaBeouf

Source: MEGA Mia Goth has not publicly addressed the split.