Sinéad O'Connor's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After Singer Passed Away at 56
Sinéad O'Connor's official cause of death has been revealed.
On Tuesday, January 9, the Southwark Coroners Court announced the star died due to natural causes when she passed away on July 26, 2023 at age 56.
The court added they have now "ceased their involvement in her death," though it was never being treated as suspicious.
The Irish Times confirmed the tragedy last year with a statement that read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
At the time, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" crooner was found unresponsive in her home.
O'Connor struggled with her mental health over the years, with one insider claiming she hit her lowest point after her 17-year-old son, Shane, took his own life in 2022.
"Sinéad was barely able to function after that," a source explained. "She fell into the deepest of depressions and openly admitted she was a shell of a human being with little left to live for. She just wanted to be with Shane."
Another insider claimed the star was "hanging by a thread" before she passed, explaining, "Sinéad needed constant, immersive professional treatment. Her problems went too deep for her to handle them on her own."
O'Connor said as much herself after her son passed.
"Been living as undead night creature since," she wrote on social media at the time. "He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."
Nonetheless, in her last public appearance, which came at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Awards four months before her death, she seemed to be in good spirits.
Over the years, O'Connor revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, complex post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder.
The crooner confessed to trying to commit suicide in the past, and in 2020, she posted a scary Facebook message that once again hinted at self-harm.
“I have taken an overdose. There is no other way to get respect. I am not at home, I’m at a hotel, somewhere in Ireland, under another name," she wrote before being found safe in Ireland. "If I wasn’t posting this, my kids and family wouldn’t even find out. Was dead for another fortnight since none of them bother their hole with me for a minute. I could have been dead here for weeks already and they’d never have known."