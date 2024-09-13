James McAvoy Recalls Awkwardly Meeting Celebrity Crush Jennifer Aniston: 'It Was Rough'
James McAvoy wasn’t very suave when he crossed paths with Jennifer Aniston.
While on the Wednesday, September 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actor, 45, recalled meeting his celebrity crush at a party in L.A. when he first moved to the city.
“I did meet her and it wasn’t great,” the Atonement alum said of Aniston, insisting it didn’t go badly “because she’s not great.”
McAvoy recalled: “I was at a party when I was really young. I was like 22 in L.A. And I met Lucy Liu and Lucy Liu was really, really nice to me. She was like, ‘Come meet my friends.’ There was a big circle of her friends and one of them happened to be Jennifer Aniston, and I got parked right beside Jennifer Aniston.”
The heartthrob then revealed how the conversation went sideways.
“And just as [Liu] was like, ‘Hey guys, meet my new friend James’ … instead of saying that, she got pulled aside by a guy she went to high school with and she went away. I was just left standing with all these people going, ‘Hey, what’s up, I’m new in town,’” he remembered.
The Filth star told the blonde beauty, 55, “So you’re Jennifer Aniston and you’re in Friends.”
McAvoy then embarrassedly covered his face, adding, “It was rough. But she was lovely.”
Despite many of Hollywood’s hottest hunks having crushes on Aniston over the years, the sitcom superstar is single — however, according to a source, Aniston’s pal Reese Witherspoon is looking to set up the We’re the Millers actress.
“Reese spends a lot of time with Jen and knows firsthand the sort of rut she’s in, whether she wants to admit it or not,” the source said of the Morning Show costars. “A lot of people assume that Jen is just biding her time, but as far as Reese is concerned, she’s gone past the point of being picky. She’s convinced she’s in a state of paralysis when it comes to her dating life.”
Aniston’s last serious relationship was with her second husband, Justin Theroux, whom she split from in 2017. Before Theroux, Aniston divorced her first husband, Brad Pitt, in 2005.
“Having this sort of companionship in her life again has made Reese realize how much she missed it, so she can only imagine how Jen is feeling after so long being single,” they explained. “Now, Reese has decided what [Jen] needs is to get set up on a double date so that she and this new guy she’s dating can help break the ice. Reese is confident, if they put the word out, there are plenty of decent men who would jump at the chance.”