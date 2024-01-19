'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Husband David Woolley's Niece Was Murdered in 2019 Mexico Massacre: Report
Sister Wives star David Woolley's family was struck by tragedy in 2019.
The Utah-based construction executive — who tied the knot with Christine Brown in October 2023 — is one of seven siblings, including his 70-year-old sister, Karen.
In November 2019, Karen's daughter, Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her kids, Trevor Harvey, 11, and Rogan Jay, 2, were murdered in a massacre in Mexico that left three American women and six children dead. All of the victims had been living in a small, Mormon community and had allegedly been traveling to a wedding at the time of their deaths.
Authorities later confirmed the incident occurred when a cartel gang mistook their vehicles as ones that belonged to a rival cartel.
Dawna's son Devin survived the shootout and his father, who is also named David [Langford], later told ABC News that his son and the other kids who made it through the horrible tragedy were "living miracles."
"How many bullet holes were fired into that vehicle … at that horrific scene and how many children were involved," he said at the time. "It's amazing... It's beyond amazing that they survived."
As OK! previously reported, Christine and David met online in October 2022 and went on their first date in-person that December. The couple dating for two months before going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day in 2023 before announcing their engagement in April.
"David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday," the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her ex-husband, Kody Brown — gushed after her engagement. "I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."
In December 2023, Christine took to her Instagram to reveal she was way off when she worried she'd "lose her independence" if she gave up polygamy for a monogamous relationship.
"I realized the other day, being married to the right person (David for me!) that I am more independent than I ever was!" she captioned a selfie.
