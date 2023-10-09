Sister Wives' Christine Brown and David Woolley Had Security to Keep Their Fairytale Wedding a 'Big Secret'
Christine Brown and David Woolley are officially husband and wife — and TLC appears to have gone to great lengths to keep the wedding hush-hush.
According to a source, officers surrounded the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, in order to ensure that any curious fans and paparazzi stayed far away from where the long-awaited nuptials were being filmed for an upcoming episode of Sister Wives.
"There were security officers on the property making sure everything ran smoothly and there were no trespassers," a source spilled to a news outlet. "The entrance in front of the lodge was not accessible, so there was no way of even getting close, unless you were a guest of the hotel."
"They wanted to keep the wedding a big secret from the general public so that nothing got leaked," the source added. "There was no way of even getting a glimpse of Christine's wedding because anywhere you would be able to view it, it appeared to be closed to the public at the time."
"Everything was placed strategically and, of course, to get the best views for cameras," the source revealed of the lavish get-together. "The guests were told to make cheering noises multiple times. It seemed like some parts of the wedding were definitely staged for TV, such as getting reaction from the crowd."
The Utah wedding reportedly hosted around 330 guests, including Christine's kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely, sister wife Janelle, 54, and her own children.
However, neither Meri, 52, ex-husband Kody, 54, nor his only remaining wife, Robyn, 44, were present.
Christine and David are believed to have started dating in October 2022 — nearly one year after the 52-year-old announced her split from Kody — and they officially confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day 2023.
A few months later, it was revealed that David had popped the question.
"David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday," Christine gushed in an April interview. "I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."
