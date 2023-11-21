'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says Filming Is 'Overwhelming' for Husband David Woolley: 'He Does It With Grace'

"He was so nervous! It was so cute," Christine gushed of David's first time on camera. "You're gonna see him a lot. He's not in this season at all. He's in a special, and, of course, he's in our wedding. And he's wonderful, and he's so good and he's so kind."

"It's all very overwhelming to him and it's all a lot. He's taking on a lot with taking me on," she continued. "It's a lot but he does it with grace."