'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says Filming Is 'Overwhelming' for Husband David Woolley: 'He Does It With Grace'

sister wives christine brown filming overwhelming david woolleypp
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM
By:

Nov. 21 2023, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Christine Brown's new husband, David Woolley, will make his TLC debut on an upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special — but the 52-year-old admitted in a recent interview that the construction exec felt a bit overwhelmed with the filming process.

sister wives christine brown filming overwhelming david woolley
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

Christine Brown and David Woolley reportedly started dating in October 2022.

"He was so nervous! It was so cute," Christine gushed of David's first time on camera. "You're gonna see him a lot. He's not in this season at all. He's in a special, and, of course, he's in our wedding. And he's wonderful, and he's so good and he's so kind."

"It's all very overwhelming to him and it's all a lot. He's taking on a lot with taking me on," she continued. "It's a lot but he does it with grace."

christine brown david woolley wedding
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

The couple announced their engagement this past April.

The mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with estranged ex Kody — also admitted that her new husband has met the Brown family patriarch and there have been a "couple of times where they've been together."

"I don't know how Kody feels about any of it at all, I'm not sure," she said. "But watching the two of them, they'll be fine. They'll be kind in each other's presence."

sister wives christine brown filming overwhelming david woolley
Source: mega

Christine and Kody got married in 1994. They split in 2021.

MORE ON:
Christine Brown

Christine also revealed that fans will get the chance to hear Kody's feelings about her relationship with David in the tell-all special.

"You'll see it in the One-on-One, it's hilarious. I'll let you watch the One-on-One for that one 'cause then you'll see how Kody feels," she quipped. "But David's always a gentleman. He's always going to be kind and good."

sister wives christine brown filming overwhelming david woolley
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

Christine shared that David watched 'Sister Wives' before they met.

The reality star also confessed that her new beau had actually watched the show before they started dating.

"He knew who I was just because he hasn't lived under a rock… he had sisters that lived polygamy and stuff," she explained of David's family history. "He started watching the show and everything because he wanted to watch us fight. He thought Sister Wives would be us fighting. He goes, 'You guys never really fought so I didn't really pay attention.' He watched it on and off."

Source: OK!

Christine and David went public with their relationship this past February and announced their engagement in April.

The pair tied the knot in Moab, Utah, on October 7.

Christine spoke with ET about David's feelings about filming the show.

