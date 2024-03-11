'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Last Photos She Took of Garrison, 25, Prior to His Tragic Death By Suicide: 'Miss You'
Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to Instagram on Sunday, March 10, to share some of the last photos she took of her bonus son Garrison Brown.
The mother-of-six — who shares — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with ex Kody Brown and also played a key role in raising sister wife Janelle's children in their younger years — heartbreakingly confessed she was missing the late 25-year-old.
"Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before," she captioned a carousel of photos. "I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough."
As OK! previously reported, the former National Guard member was found dead on Tuesday, March 5, after allegedly suffering from depression and alcohol abuse. His cause of death appeared to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle penned on Instagram at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
On Thursday, March 7, Christine shared her own tribute to Garrison with a sweet clip of him helping his younger sister Truely with a gardening project.
"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," she captioned the video. "We’ll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem."
Fans have since showered the Brown family with words of love and support during this difficult time.
"I'm so sorry for the loss of your son. Many prayers for you and Janelle and the rest of the kids," one user wrote, and another replied, "Our heart is broken for you. He adored you as a bonus mom Christine. 🙏🙏🙏."
Garrison was heavily featured in TLC's Sister Wives since the show's 2010 premiere when he was only 12 years old. He continued to have sporadic storylines on the reality series after joining the National Guard in 2015.