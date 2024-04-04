OK Magazine
Case Closed: 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's Tragic Death Officially Ruled a Suicide

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown's death has officially been ruled a suicide.

In a statement published on Thursday, April 4, the Flagstaff Police Department confirmed "the case is no longer under investigation" at this time and has been "closed."

Garrison Brown was found dead in his home on Tuesday, March 5.

Flagstaff PD added, "There was no foul play and it was not a homicide. He took his own life."

Although the investigation is over, the police — and the Brown family — are still waiting to receive the Medical Examiner's report to confirm whether or not there were any drugs or alcohol in his system when he passed.

As OK! previously reported, the late 25-year-old was found dead at his Flagstaff, Ariz., home on Tuesday, March 5, when his younger brother Gabriel, 22, came to check on him.

Both Gabe and one of Garrison's former roommates told authorities the TLC star had been struggling with drinking and depression.

A private funeral for family only took place on Friday, March 8, according to one of Garrison's cousins who penned a heartfelt tribute to him.

"Everyone was hugging and tearing up. It was the hardest thing any of them have ever had to do, but sharing stories about Garrison helped them get through it," a separate source shared of the memorial. "Everyone hopes Garrison’s found the peace that seemed to elude him in life."

Garrison joined the National Guard in 2015.

On Sunday, March 24, Garrison's military service was honored at a ceremony that took place at the Clark County Armory in Nevada. His mother, Janelle, was photographed teary-eyed as she was handed her late son's flag.

"It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks," she wrote on Instagram after the service. "The support has been overwhelming. I am honored."

"So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers," she continued. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

"Garrison was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Sunday at a celebration of life ceremony," the mother-of-six added. "He would have loved it. I am sharing some of the photos. Many you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us."

The Sun confirmed Flagstaff police closed Garrison's case.

