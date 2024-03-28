'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Cries as She Receives Late Son Garrison's Flag in Military Ceremony: Photos
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown was teary-eyed as she received her late son's flag at a military ceremony honoring the life of Garrison Brown and his military service.
Photos of the Sunday, March 24, event revealed the mother-of-six — who also shares kids Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with ex Kody Brown — surrounded by family members at the Clark County Armory.
Garrison joined the National Guard when he was living in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2015. He served as a Staff Sergeant and a "proud CAV scout" who had a "caring nature" and "exemplified dedication to his country," according to a tribute written on the National Guard's social media.
"Known for his adventurous spirit, Brown traveled extensively, exploring multiple countries and continents," the post continued. "He had a passion for comedy, amateur craftsmanship and adventurous photography, with his night sky photography particularly moving those who viewed it."
"Brown's friends and family remember him for his sense of humor and ability to connect with others," the message added. "His passing has left a void in their hearts."
"The entire Nevada National Guard community shares in the sorrow of losing Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown," the post noted. "We recognize the profound impact of his absence on our fellow members and the 221st Cavalry family, who are deeply affected by the loss of their trusted companion."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shares Final Family Photo Taken With Late Son Garrison, 25: 'I Am So Grateful Now'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Mourns 'Wonderful Caring' Son Garrison's Death
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Last Photos She Took of Garrison, 25, Prior to His Tragic Death By Suicide: 'Miss You'
As OK! previously reported, Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Ariz., home by younger brother Gabriel, 22, on Tuesday, March 5. The police report stated his cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Both Gabriel and one of the late 25-year-old's roommates confirmed he'd been struggling with drinking and depression.
Garrison was laid to rest on Friday, March 8, at a private funeral for family only.
"Everyone was hugging and tearing up. It was the hardest thing any of them have ever had to do, but sharing stories about Garrison helped them get through it," the source shared of the memorial. "Everyone hopes Garrison’s found the peace that seemed to elude him in life."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a video posted on Patreon, his half-sister Mykelti said she hopes her brother is "in a better" place.
"The bright side of his passing is he’s obviously no longer in pain or hurting or sad cause he’s in a better place. Of course, I hope he’s in a better place,” she explained in the clip. "The other bright side is I got to see all of my family together for the first time in years."
She added Garrison would have been "happy" because he "wouldn’t have wanted us all to stop living and stop doing what we need to do and what we want to do."