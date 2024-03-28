'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Cries as She Receives Late Son Garrison's Flag in Military Ceremony: Photos

Garrison was laid to rest on Friday, March 8, at a private funeral for family only.

"Everyone was hugging and tearing up. It was the hardest thing any of them have ever had to do, but sharing stories about Garrison helped them get through it," the source shared of the memorial. "Everyone hopes Garrison’s found the peace that seemed to elude him in life."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!