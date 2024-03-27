Sister Wives' Hunter Brown Vows to 'Be Better at Enjoying Every Moment' With Loved Ones After Late Brother Garrison's Suicide
Sister Wives star Hunter Brown penned a heartfelt tribute to his younger brother Garrison, three weeks after his tragic death by suicide.
The late 25-year-old was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5, after he was found in his Flagstaff, Ariz., home by one of his other siblings. The police reported stated his cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read," Hunter — who is Janelle and Kody's second eldest son — wrote on Tuesday, March 26, alongside a photo from Garrison's funeral.
"All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones," he continued. "I would encourage you to do the same!"
Fans quickly responded to comfort the grieving reality star in the comments section.
One user replied, "Such a beautiful post remembering your incredible brother. I am so sorry for your loss. God bless 🙌🙏❤️" and a second said, "Absolutely heartbroken for you and your family. Sending much love to your mom and siblings. It's obvious how much of an impact Garrison made in this world at such a young age."
As OK! previously reported, the Brown family mourned the former National Guard member's passing in a memorial that took place on Friday, March 8, according to one of his cousins.
"Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye," Emma Brown wrote via Instagram. "I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile ... You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. If there is a god, I hope he’s giving you peace. I love you."
"Everyone was hugging and tearing up. It was the hardest thing any of them have ever had to do, but sharing stories about Garrison helped them get through it," the source added. "Everyone hopes Garrison’s found the peace that seemed to elude him in life."