OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Garrison Brown
OK LogoNEWS

Sister Wives' Hunter Brown Vows to 'Be Better at Enjoying Every Moment' With Loved Ones After Late Brother Garrison's Suicide

sister wives hunter brown enjoy every moment family garrison suicidepp
Source: @hunterbrown/Instagram
By:

Mar. 27 2024, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sister Wives star Hunter Brown penned a heartfelt tribute to his younger brother Garrison, three weeks after his tragic death by suicide.

The late 25-year-old was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5, after he was found in his Flagstaff, Ariz., home by one of his other siblings. The police reported stated his cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives hunter brown enjoy every moment family garrison suicide
Source: @hunterbrown/Instagram

Hunter and Paedon Brown at Garrison's funeral.

"I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read," Hunter — who is Janelle and Kody's second eldest son — wrote on Tuesday, March 26, alongside a photo from Garrison's funeral.

"All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones," he continued. "I would encourage you to do the same!"

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives hunter brown enjoy every moment family garrison suicide
Source: @hunterbrown/Instagram

Hunter and Garrison as kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly responded to comfort the grieving reality star in the comments section.

One user replied, "Such a beautiful post remembering your incredible brother. I am so sorry for your loss. God bless 🙌🙏❤️" and a second said, "Absolutely heartbroken for you and your family. Sending much love to your mom and siblings. It's obvious how much of an impact Garrison made in this world at such a young age."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives hunter brown enjoy every moment family garrison suicide
Source: @hunterbrown/Instagram

Hunter and Logan Brown tease Garrison at his graduation.

MORE ON:
Garrison Brown
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Brown family mourned the former National Guard member's passing in a memorial that took place on Friday, March 8, according to one of his cousins.

"Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye," Emma Brown wrote via Instagram. "I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile ... You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. If there is a god, I hope he’s giving you peace. I love you."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives janelle brown shelter honors garrison adoption room
Source: @HIGHCOUNTRYHUMANE/INSTAGRAM

Garrison Brown was an avid cat lover and rescued 3 of his own.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the funeral service was kept very "private" and for family only, a source shared that Garrison would have been "happy" to see his family reunited.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Everyone was hugging and tearing up. It was the hardest thing any of them have ever had to do, but sharing stories about Garrison helped them get through it," the source added. "Everyone hopes Garrison’s found the peace that seemed to elude him in life."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.