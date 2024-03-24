'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's 'Private' Funeral Was for 'Family Only' After Tragic Death: 'Everyone Was Hugging and Tearing Up'
Sister Wives star Garrison Brown was confirmed dead of apparent on Tuesday, March 5, after he was found unresponsive in his Flagstaff, Ariz., home by his younger brother Gabriel, 22.
A few days later, the Brown family gathered to celebrate the former National Guard member's tragically short life on Friday, March 8.
"It was a private funeral for family only," a source revealed to a news outlet. "Everyone was hugging and tearing up. It was the hardest thing any of them have ever had to do, but sharing stories about Garrison helped them get through it."
"Everyone hopes Garrison’s found the peace that seemed to elude him in life," the source continued. "While they're all still numb with grief, they know he would be happy seeing the family reunited."
As OK! previously reported, Garrison's cousin Emma shared a heartfelt tribute to the late 25-year-old.
"Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye," she began, using Garrison's birth name. "We love you. I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile."
"You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had. I’ll always cherish the times I got to spend with you," she added. "I'll miss your goofy dad jokes, our coffee runs, the dinners we shared."
"You always made sure that I had ate [sic], and made sure I knew I could always talk to you," she fondly recalled. "You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. If there is a god, I hope he’s giving you peace. I love you."
Garrison's cause of death is currently believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and investigators do not suspect any foul play.
Per the police report, Gabriel and one of Garrison's roommates both confirmed the reality star had been suffering from depression and struggling with drinking at the time.
His parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, — who confirmed their separation in December 2022 — issued a joint statement after their son's shocking death.
"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," they wrote at the time. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
The source spoke with Life & Style about Garrison's private funeral service.