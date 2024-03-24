'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's 'Private' Funeral Was for 'Family Only' After Tragic Death: 'Everyone Was Hugging and Tearing Up'

"It was a private funeral for family only," a source revealed to a news outlet. "Everyone was hugging and tearing up. It was the hardest thing any of them have ever had to do, but sharing stories about Garrison helped them get through it."

"Everyone hopes Garrison’s found the peace that seemed to elude him in life," the source continued. "While they're all still numb with grief, they know he would be happy seeing the family reunited."