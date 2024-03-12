'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Reveals Late Brother Garrison's Tragic Death Brought the Family Together: 'He Would've Been Happy'

However, Mykelti revealed "living and going on" as if nothing happened "is hard."

"There’s not a lot people can do or people can say or people can help with, because ultimately it’s just … you kinda gotta go through it," she continued before asking fans to avoid asking her personal questions about Garrison or his funeral because she will "break down crying."

"Truthfully, it’s something I’m not gonna answer questions about anyway," she noted. "I think most of my siblings, we’ve all pretty much agreed that none of our [lives] are private, really, cause the episodes are public and the show. But this is ours. This is private."