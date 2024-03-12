'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Reveals Late Brother Garrison's Tragic Death Brought the Family Together: 'He Would've Been Happy'
Mykelti Brown opened up on how her late brother Garrison's death by suicide has affected her family in a video shared to Patreon earlier this week.
The 25-year-old's body was found on Tuesday, March 5, by his younger brother Gabriel, 22, at his Arizona home. Police stated his cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"The bright side of his passing is he’s obviously no longer in pain or hurting or sad cause he’s in a better place. Of course, I hope he’s in a better place,” she explained in the clip. "The other bright side is I got to see all of my family together for the first time in years."
She added that Garrison would be "happy by that" because he "wouldn’t have wanted us all to stop living and stop doing what we need to do and what we want to do."
However, Mykelti revealed "living and going on" as if nothing happened "is hard."
"There’s not a lot people can do or people can say or people can help with, because ultimately it’s just … you kinda gotta go through it," she continued before asking fans to avoid asking her personal questions about Garrison or his funeral because she will "break down crying."
"Truthfully, it’s something I’m not gonna answer questions about anyway," she noted. "I think most of my siblings, we’ve all pretty much agreed that none of our [lives] are private, really, cause the episodes are public and the show. But this is ours. This is private."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Madison Brown Pens Touching Tribute to Late Brother Garrison: 'Grief Is Just Love'
- Grieving Riley Keough Says She's Trying To Keep Her 'Heart Open' One Year After Brother Benjamin Keough's Death
- Hayden Panettiere Rocked By Brother Jansen Death At 28 After Raging Drug Addiction Battle
Mykelti also took to Instagram on Monday, March 11, to share quotes about grief alongside a touching tribute to her brother. "But pain’s like water. It finds a way to push through any seal. There’s no way to stop it. Sometimes you have to let yourself sink inside of it before you can learn how to swim to the surface," she captioned a photo of Garrison and one of his nieces with a quote credited to Katie Kacvinsky.
She also penned a quote from C.S. Lewis, "To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken."
"My heart breaks for my brother who’s no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin," she wrote. "I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Garrison was always the funniest person in the room," she said. "He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kids will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my family's memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed."