Sister Wives' Christine Brown Begs Fans to 'Reach Out' to Loved Ones 2 Weeks After Garrison's Tragic Death by Suicide

"It's been two weeks since Garrison's death — it's never easier to say," Christine emotionally told fans in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, March 20. "And I have to keep working 'cause it's what I understand, and it's what I know and it's what I know I need to do. And for me, working some of the time means posting on social media."

"Those of you that have understood that it's just what I have to do to keep moving forward, thank you so much," she continued, referring to the outpouring of support she's received. "'Cause it's a terrible thing to lose your son, terrible."