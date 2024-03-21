OK Magazine
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Begs Fans to 'Reach Out' to Loved Ones 2 Weeks After Garrison's Tragic Death by Suicide

sister wives christine brown reach out loved ones garrison death pp
Source: @christinebrown_sw/instagram;@robertthebrown/instagram
By:

Mar. 21 2024, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up on why she's been working and posting on social media as she mourns the death of her "bonus" son Garrison Brown.

The late 25-year-old was confirmed dead by apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, March 5, after struggling with depression. Some followers have since criticized members of the Brown family for continuing their online lives during such a difficult time.

sister wives christine brown reach out loved ones garrison death
Source: @christinebrown_sw/instagram

Christine Brown thanked fans who shared words of support after Garrison's death.

"It's been two weeks since Garrison's death — it's never easier to say," Christine emotionally told fans in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, March 20. "And I have to keep working 'cause it's what I understand, and it's what I know and it's what I know I need to do. And for me, working some of the time means posting on social media."

"Those of you that have understood that it's just what I have to do to keep moving forward, thank you so much," she continued, referring to the outpouring of support she's received. "'Cause it's a terrible thing to lose your son, terrible."

sister wives christine brown reach out loved ones garrison death
Source: @christinebrown_sw/instagram

Christine said mentioning Garrison's death 'never gets easier.'

"We're gonna miss him all the time, every single day for the rest of our lives," she added tearfully. "So we gotta just keep moving forward 'cause otherwise I would just want to stay in bed all day."

Concluding the video, Christine begged her followers to "start reaching out to the people that you love and let them know" before it's too late.

"If you feel like calling somebody, you gotta call them," she said. "And just reach out and continue doing it. Thank you so much."

garrison brown struggled drinking depression before death
Source: @robertthebrown/instagram

Garrison was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5.

Fans flooded the comments section with more words of love and support for the mother-of-six — who also played a key role in raising sister wife Janelle's kids in their early years. "Forever holding you, Janelle and the rest of your beautiful family in my heart," one user penned, and another replied, "I love you. We all grieve differently. My work saved me during the loss of my son."

sister wives janelle brown son garrison saved elderly cat before death
Source: @robertthebrown/instagram

Garrison had been struggling with depression prior to his passing.

As OK! previously reported, Christine — who shares — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with ex Kody Brown — also shared some of the last photos she took of Garrison to her Instagram roughly one week after his passing.

Source: OK!

"Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before," she captioned a carousel of photos. "I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough."

