'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says He Wants to Be More Than an 'Object' to Janelle After Bragging She Only Likes Him for His Body

"Here's the thing, we're obviously in different places, and we have different points of view in the relationship, but she's talking about not reconciling it," he explained their situation to the cameras. "I don't know why we can't, which means I'm clueless [as] to what the real problem is. So, it's complicated."

Meanwhile, Janelle admitted she struggled because she felt there was "no connection" between them romantically anymore.

"I still enjoy his company. So this date to me, it's just a fun time to go hang out and do something for my birthday — mark the occasion," she added. "We're not going to discuss deep things. I just want to go easy, almost like it's a date, just a first date, second date, third date, something."