'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says He Wants to Be More Than an 'Object' to Janelle After Bragging She Only Likes Him for His Body
Kody Brown says he wants to be more than arm candy!
On the Sunday, October 8, episode of Sister Wives, the Brown family patriarch attempted to woo his estranged wife Janelle by taking her out on a surprise birthday dinner date — despite the fact that the pair had been separated for several months.
"Here's the thing, we're obviously in different places, and we have different points of view in the relationship, but she's talking about not reconciling it," he explained their situation to the cameras. "I don't know why we can't, which means I'm clueless [as] to what the real problem is. So, it's complicated."
Meanwhile, Janelle admitted she struggled because she felt there was "no connection" between them romantically anymore.
"I still enjoy his company. So this date to me, it's just a fun time to go hang out and do something for my birthday — mark the occasion," she added. "We're not going to discuss deep things. I just want to go easy, almost like it's a date, just a first date, second date, third date, something."
Later in their date, Kody revealed that he'd made them a reservation as Mariposa, an upscale South American-inspired restaurant that Janelle had wanted to visit for a long time.
"It’s starting over, right? It's redefining," Janelle told the father-of-18, comparing their outing to a first date, but Kody appeared disappointed by her response.
"I mean, all this effort to get to Mariposa and dress nice, specifically because I was looking for an edge into reconciliation," he said, before noting that he felt Janelle had been "bringing me down a notch."
Janelle called the outing a really "nice gesture" and even confessed there had been a moment when she'd held Kody's hand "out of habit."
"I thought, 'this feels really weird.' And I took my hand back out of his hand, it just didn't feel right anymore," she clarified in a confessional. "You know, there just isn't anything there anymore. There just isn't. Our relationship has been unraveling for years."
However, Kody remained firm in his desire to spark their romance again, revealing that he believed he could be "in love with her again" if they do the work to "reestablish trust."
"I want to feel like I am a person to her, not an object," he said.
This isn't the first time Kody has implied that Janelle sees him that way. As OK! previously reported, the 54-year-old claimed Janelle only wanted him for his body.
"I think she thinks I’m hot. I’ve got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in," he alleged at the time.
Janelle brushed off his accusations, telling the cameras: "Whoa buddy, you’re way missing the boat here. There’s way more to a marriage than just physical attraction, and I feel like we’re in big danger here."