'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Kody's Bitter Comments 'Blow Her Mind,' Worries His Thoughts Are 'Even Worse'

Source: tlc
Aug. 29 2023, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has been very open about how furious he was over Christine's decision to end their spiritual marriage. The Brown family patriarch was repeatedly caught on camera raising his voice and slinging accusations at the 51-year-old throughout Season 17 of the hit TLC show.

Now, Christine has candidly revealed that some of her ex's bitter jabs truly take her "breath away" and "blow" her mind.

sister wives christine brown celebrates relationships daughters
Source: @CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

Christine and Kody have been co-parenting their 12-year-old daughter Truely across state lines since their split.

"I'm so shocked that [it] would actually come out of somebody's mouth. And I'm like, ‘I can't believe you just said that. I can't believe you just said that,’" she told a news outlet about their tumultuous split.

"There's been several things that he said through the years where I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’" she admitted before noting that she's had concerns that the thoughts he doesn't speak out loud could be "even worse."

kody brown tlc
Source: tlc

Kody has been vocal about how betrayed and angry he is with Christine for choosing to leave their plural marriage.

"Because I know there's some things that don't come out of my mouth," she explained. "There's some things where that filter goes into place, I feel like saying something and I rein it back."

"What if he's reining things back?" she wondered. "What else could come out of his mouth?"

christine brown tlc
Source: tlc

Christine started dating David Woolley in October 2022. They announced their engagement in April 2023.

This comes after OK! reported that Kody begged Christine to go to "post break-up counseling" sessions with him so that he could learn how to not despise her.

"Listen, I've gotta get to a place where I don’t hate you, so I never speak bad about you to my children," he confessed in a previous episode. "That’s my worry."

Source: OK!

Despite their explosive split, Christine finally found her happily ever after with fiancé David Woolley. The mother-of-six — who has Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody — shared that she never believed in "soulmates" until she met David.

"He gets me so well and he understands, and he doesn't care about all the extra stuff that comes with me. Because there's a lot, I'm fairly complicated," she gushed. "I totally found a soulmate. He's totally my soulmate and I didn't even know."

Christine spoke with People about her concerns about Kody's comments.

