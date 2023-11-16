Sister Wives' Meri Brown Claims Kody Divided Shared Coyote Pass Property Unfairly After Splits

The Brown family initially bought the 14-acre Coyote Pass plot for $820,000 back in 2018. After taking on Christine's portion of the land, Kody and Robyn held a total of eight shares in the property, while Janelle had four and Meri was left with only two.

"Because of things that have gone on in the family, I'm not going to give the lot to any wife," Kody says in the clip, referring to his recent splits.

"This is just weird to me that you two get eight together, four and four," Meri argues. "Janelle gets four and I get two."