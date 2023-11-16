Sister Wives' Meri Brown Claims Kody Divided Shared Coyote Pass Property Unfairly After Splits
Meri Brown shared her opinions on how Coyote Pass was divided up in a sneak peek for the Sunday, November 19, episode of Sister Wives.
In the clip, Kody explains that when Christine decided to leave him, she gave her plot of the sprawling Arizona property to him for the value of her Flagstaff home so that she could afford a new house in Utah.
The Brown family initially bought the 14-acre Coyote Pass plot for $820,000 back in 2018. After taking on Christine's portion of the land, Kody and Robyn held a total of eight shares in the property, while Janelle had four and Meri was left with only two.
"Because of things that have gone on in the family, I'm not going to give the lot to any wife," Kody says in the clip, referring to his recent splits.
"This is just weird to me that you two get eight together, four and four," Meri argues. "Janelle gets four and I get two."
However, Meri and Janelle weren't happy with Kody and Robyn holding a majority of the shares in the land that they worked so hard to pay off over the last few years.
"It seems he's already made the decision and I don't think that's fair because regardless of the fact that he and I haven't had a relationship for, you know, eight or 10 years or however long it's been, I'm still part of the family and I still financially put into it," Meri says in a confessional. "And so I deserve to have some of the property and not just what he decides I'm worthy of."
Later in the sneak peek, Janelle admits she agreed with Meri, pointing out in her own confessional that she's asked Kody about the questionable property division "several times."
"I'm not really quite sure how come we're not dividing this equally," she tells the cameras. "He's like, 'Well, you're going to still get your four acres.' And I'm like, 'OK, but there's 14 acres.'"
"I think it's time that we have a real appraisal and decide what the value is and what's fair for all four of us," she adds.
As OK! previously reported, Coyote Pass was officially paid off this past June. However, according to a source, Kody and Robyn "have no plans for building" on the land.
"At least not at this point. There have been no talks whatsoever," the source explained. "It's very expensive and they have to come to an agreement on what their plans actually are."
ET reported the sneak peek.