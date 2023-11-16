OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Meri Brown
OK LogoREALITY TV

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Claims Kody Divided Shared Coyote Pass Property Unfairly After Splits

sister wives meri brown says kody divided property unfairlypp
Source: @therealmeribrown/Instagram
By:

Nov. 16 2023, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meri Brown shared her opinions on how Coyote Pass was divided up in a sneak peek for the Sunday, November 19, episode of Sister Wives.

In the clip, Kody explains that when Christine decided to leave him, she gave her plot of the sprawling Arizona property to him for the value of her Flagstaff home so that she could afford a new house in Utah.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives meri brown says kody divided property unfairly
Source: tlc

Kody Brown is currently only married to his fourth wife, after his splits from Christine, Janelle and Meri.

The Brown family initially bought the 14-acre Coyote Pass plot for $820,000 back in 2018. After taking on Christine's portion of the land, Kody and Robyn held a total of eight shares in the property, while Janelle had four and Meri was left with only two.

"Because of things that have gone on in the family, I'm not going to give the lot to any wife," Kody says in the clip, referring to his recent splits.

"This is just weird to me that you two get eight together, four and four," Meri argues. "Janelle gets four and I get two."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives meri brown says kody divided property unfairly
Source: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri pointed out that the division of land seemed unfair in a sneak peek.

However, Meri and Janelle weren't happy with Kody and Robyn holding a majority of the shares in the land that they worked so hard to pay off over the last few years.

"It seems he's already made the decision and I don't think that's fair because regardless of the fact that he and I haven't had a relationship for, you know, eight or 10 years or however long it's been, I'm still part of the family and I still financially put into it," Meri says in a confessional. "And so I deserve to have some of the property and not just what he decides I'm worthy of."

Article continues below advertisement
meri brown claims kody unfairly divided
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle Brown has consistently been the sister wife most eager to build and live on Coyote Pass.

MORE ON:
Meri Brown

Later in the sneak peek, Janelle admits she agreed with Meri, pointing out in her own confessional that she's asked Kody about the questionable property division "several times."

"I'm not really quite sure how come we're not dividing this equally," she tells the cameras. "He's like, 'Well, you're going to still get your four acres.' And I'm like, 'OK, but there's 14 acres.'"

"I think it's time that we have a real appraisal and decide what the value is and what's fair for all four of us," she adds.

Article continues below advertisement
kody robyn coyote pass
Source: @robynbrown/twitter

Kody and Robyn Brown reportedly backed out of building on the Arizona property.

As OK! previously reported, Coyote Pass was officially paid off this past June. However, according to a source, Kody and Robyn "have no plans for building" on the land.

"At least not at this point. There have been no talks whatsoever," the source explained. "It's very expensive and they have to come to an agreement on what their plans actually are."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

ET reported the sneak peek.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.