Sister Wives' Kody Brown Claims His Marriage to Robyn Is 'Not the Same' After Painful Splits: 'We Are Not Recovering From This'
Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown's marriage has been rocked by the departure of sister wives Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51.
The Brown family patriarch confessed that he and his fourth wife are currently still in a "deep state of mourning" as they struggle to get used to their new normal of monogamy following the painful splits.
"We are not recovering from this," Kody told a news outlet. "I mean, it's not clinical depression, but we've been a bit depressed about what the experience did."
"That's an understatement," he admitted, backtracking his prior comments. "But we've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same."
Kody confessed it's easy to become angry, bitter and "almost feel like God doesn't exist" while "moving forward" from a divorce.
"It's challenged my purpose," he continued, referring to his breakups. "For three years here, I had an idea during this time about what my purpose moves on to, but I'm still stuck in this place of sadness and regret."
The father-of-18 also noted that it's important to learn to "let some sunshine back in" after difficult times.
"As I springboard up, it's like love and forgiveness and moving forward. We'll see what happens though," he told the outlet.
"It's like divorce changes you. It just changes you. I guess, everything changes you," he conceded. "Marriage changes you. Divorce changes you. Having children changes you. But I don't feel the same. I want to find my happy place again because I think everybody in this family is searching for that."
As OK! previously reported, Christine announced her decision to leave Kody in November 2021. The following year, Janelle confirmed that she'd separated from him as well in a Sister Wives: One on One special that aired in December 2022.
Meri and Kody released a joint statement that they were "terminating" their marriage in January.
Kody spoke with People about how he is handling his splits.