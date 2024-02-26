'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Calls It Quits With Boyfriend Amos After 4 Months of Dating: 'We Have Different Dreams'
Sister Wives star Meri Brown is a single woman again.
The 53-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, February 26, to reveal that she had called it quits with her new boyfriend, Amos Andrews, after roughly four months of dating.
Amos is the first man Meri has publicly dated since her January 2023 split from her ex-husband, Kody Brown.
"Life is a series of experiences. How you handle them and what you learn from them is who you become from them," she wrote in the lengthy social media update. "It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it's imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth."
"Last week, I had to face some hard truths and have some difficult conversations," she continued. "Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship."
"When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning, it's then that we need to make hard decisions," she added.
She noted it was "strange and sad" to care about someone and "look beyond their past" and still realize that the relationship just won't work out.
"It's only in the dating process that you can come to these realizations, that's what living and dating is all about," the mother-of-one said. "When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again."
She admitted she values the last few months of their romance and what she was able to learn about herself in that time, including what is "important" to her in a future relationship.
"I'm confident in myself while I'm single as well," the reality star shared. "For now, I'll continue to look into my future with the hope of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth. This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution, and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!"
Fans flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the TLC personality.
"Good for you Meri for doing what’s best for you. We are all so proud of you!" one user gushed, and another chimed in, "Your person is out there! Keep being true to yourself and you’ll align with them eventually"
A third penned, "I love that you won’t settle for less than you deserve!"
As OK! previously reported, Meri confirmed she started dating Amos in October 2023 — roughly nine months after announcing her separation from the Brown family patriarch following a more than 30-year relationship.