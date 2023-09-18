'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Speaks Out on 'Being Taught to Hate' Themselves as a Child Amid Rift With Dad Kody
Leon Brown opened up on how music helped them through some of their "darkest days."
The former Sister Wives star — who publicly came out as transgender in June 2022 — took to Instagram on Friday, September 15, to share a carousel of pictures of their outing to a Joy Oladokun concert, which they attended with their partner, Audrey Kriss, earlier this month.
"I’ve been trying all week to find the words to describe seeing @joyoladokun for the second & third time & seeing @brandicarlile for the first time last weekend," Leon captioned the sweet snapshots. "I just don’t think words cut it honestly."
"Joy’s music has gotten me through some of my darkest days," they continued. "I sobbed watching them play ‘somehow’ at red rocks."
Leon then revealed how their religious upbringing as a Fundamentalist Mormon in a polygamist family affected their view of themselves.
"As a queer kid who was also raised in a church that taught me to hate myself, joy’s music deeply resonates with me," the 28-year-old continued. "I can’t really think of words other than— thank you, joy, for creating art so life-affirming & hope giving, your music has truly changed my life."
Meri and Kody Brown welcomed Leon in 1995. Leon, who also goes by Leo, came out as gay in a 2017 episode of the hit TLC show and later came out as trans in 2022. Earlier this year, they also confirmed that they had gender-affirming top surgery.
While the mother-of-one is believed to be extremely supportive of Leon's gender identity and relationship with Audrey, the same allegedly cannot be said for the Brown family patriarch.
"He does not support Leon's transition at all," a family insider spilled to a news outlet of Kody. "He's actually disgusted by it, as terrible as that is."
"Kody is telling close friends, 'This is a new person. I don't know who this person is, but this is not the little girl that I raised,'" the insider said at the time. "They don't have a relationship anymore, and because of it, it has affected his relationship with Meri, 100 percent."
Meri and Kody tied the knot in 1990. However, after years of marital struggles, the pair announced they made the decision to permanently end their relationship in January.