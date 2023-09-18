'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Speaks Out on 'Being Taught to Hate' Themselves as a Child Amid Rift With Dad Kody

Meri and Kody Brown welcomed Leon in 1995. Leon, who also goes by Leo, came out as gay in a 2017 episode of the hit TLC show and later came out as trans in 2022. Earlier this year, they also confirmed that they had gender-affirming top surgery.

While the mother-of-one is believed to be extremely supportive of Leon's gender identity and relationship with Audrey, the same allegedly cannot be said for the Brown family patriarch.

"He does not support Leon's transition at all," a family insider spilled to a news outlet of Kody. "He's actually disgusted by it, as terrible as that is."

