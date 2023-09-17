Sister Wives' Kody Feels 'He's Got Nothing to Fight for' After Losing All His Wives: 'Most People Can’t Stand Him'

This comes after the 54-year-old admitted in a recent interview that he and Robyn are in a "deep state of mourning" as they struggle to accept their new family dynamic.

"I mean, it's not clinical depression, but we've been a bit depressed about what the experience did," he said earlier this month. "That's an understatement. But we've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same."

