Sister Wives' Kody Feels 'He's Got Nothing to Fight for' After Losing All His Wives: 'Most People Can't Stand Him'

Source: mega
Sep. 17 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is struggling with finding his purpose after his respective splits from three of his former spouses — Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51.

The Brown family patriarch is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn, 44, making him effectively monogamous for the first time in decades.

kody brown tlc
Source: tlc

Kody Brown ended Season 1 of 'Sister Wives' happily married to four wives.

"Kody has gone from man of the house to the doghouse in just a couple of years," a source spilled of the father-of-18's tumultuous few years. "He’s feeling he’s got nothing to fight for."

"He’s getting ridiculed online with people saying he’s a creep," the source continued. "The truth is, Kody’s been prancing around like a peacock for so long that most people can’t stand him."

robyn tlc
Source: tlc

Robyn spiritually married Kody in 2010. They later legally tied the knot in 2014.

The source also revealed that Kody's bitterness about his splits is negatively affecting his only remaining marriage.

"Kody’s full of resentment for his exes and has been moping around and in a bad mood and blaming everyone but himself," the source explained. "Robin’s sick and tired of him complaining."

Despite Kody's sour mood, the source noted that "Christine, Janelle and Meri are happier than they’ve been in a long time!"

sister wives kody brown spoiling robyn las vegas shopping
Source: @robynbrown/twitter

Kody and Robyn's marriage has reportedly been on the rocks since his splits.

This comes after the 54-year-old admitted in a recent interview that he and Robyn are in a "deep state of mourning" as they struggle to accept their new family dynamic.

"I mean, it's not clinical depression, but we've been a bit depressed about what the experience did," he said earlier this month. "That's an understatement. But we've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same."

Source: OK!

"It's challenged my purpose," he continued, referring to his spiritual divorces from his three wives. "For three years here, I had an idea during this time about what my purpose moves on to, but I'm still stuck in this place of sadness and regret."

"As I springboard up, it's like love and forgiveness and moving forward," he said. "We'll see what happens though."

The source spoke with Star magazine about Kody's sour mode since his splits.

