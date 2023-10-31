'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Admits He'd 'Almost Be Too Embarrassed to Show' His Face in Church After Failed Marriages

Kody Brown is a self-proclaimed "man of faith" — but the father-of-18 would be hesitant to go back to church after his respective splits from former spouses Christine, 51, Janelle, 54, and Meri, 52.

In the Sunday, October 29, episode of Sister Wives, the Brown family patriarch admitted he felt like he was in a state of "limbo" after spending so much time without religious ties to their community.