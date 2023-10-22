'The Sister Wives Have Been Torn Apart': Christine Brown Snubs Meri and Robyn Brown by Not Inviting Them to Her Wedding

However, not everyone was invited to Christine's big day. While Janelle and her children were among the 330 guests at the ceremony, Meri and Robyn did not snag an invitation. Kody also wasn't there, nor were any of Robyn's kids.

"The sister wives have been torn apart," a source spilled to a news outlet, before adding that the breakups have not only affected the family, but the series as well. "There’s mayhem on the show. It’s unclear if Meri is leaving, and whether Kody cares or not!"

While Meri and Kody released a statement that they'd "terminated" their marriage after more than 30 years together back in January, the show has yet to delve into their own breakup — but the split seems to be on the horizon.