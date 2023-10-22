'The Sister Wives Have Been Torn Apart': Christine Brown Snubs Meri and Robyn Brown by Not Inviting Them to Her Wedding
The premiere season of Sister Wives ended with Kody Brown happily married to four wives — Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, and Robyn, 44.
However, their unique lifestyle became strained over the years and finally shattered when Christine made the decision to leave the Brown family patriarch after years of marital struggles.
Christine announced their split in November 2021, followed by Janelle, who confirmed during a Sister Wives: One on One special that aired in December 2022 that she'd also separated from Kody.
Now, in Season 18 of the popular TLC show, both Christine and Janelle's spiritual divorces are being documented in emotion-packed episodes — but in real time, the mother-of-six, who has Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody, is living the dream!
She tied the knot with her beau, David Woolley, earlier this month. The pair had reportedly been dating around one year at the time of their nuptials.
However, not everyone was invited to Christine's big day. While Janelle and her children were among the 330 guests at the ceremony, Meri and Robyn did not snag an invitation. Kody also wasn't there, nor were any of Robyn's kids.
"The sister wives have been torn apart," a source spilled to a news outlet, before adding that the breakups have not only affected the family, but the series as well. "There’s mayhem on the show. It’s unclear if Meri is leaving, and whether Kody cares or not!"
While Meri and Kody released a statement that they'd "terminated" their marriage after more than 30 years together back in January, the show has yet to delve into their own breakup — but the split seems to be on the horizon.
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one — who shares Leon, 28, with the father-of-18 — told Kody that she was moving her clothing business to Utah where she runs her bed and breakfast, and revealed that she'd be only be living in Flagstaff, Ariz., part-time.
"I'd like my relationship with Kody to get to a place where we have a good marriage relationship, but that's not where it is right now," Meri admitted to the cameras in a recent episode. "And I feel like when I tell him I'm going to be moving my business up to the B&B, he's going to interpret that as that I am done with this relationship. And that's not where I am."
Despite Meri and Robyn's hopes that the 54-year-old polygamist would show some emotion at the idea of his first wife spending so much time away from the family, Kody didn't seem to care.
"I can't tell if she's saying, 'Hey, I'm going to move my business to the B&B' so I go, 'No, no, Meri, please don't. Stay here.' I don't see her that often," he said in a confessional. "But I'm not trying to act like we're getting back into this marriage full-fledge. I'm not trying to do that. I think I see the writing on the wall. I'm literally waiting for her to catch up."
