Sister Wives' Kody Brown Jokes He's a Polygamist So He Can Take Breaks From Partners He No Longer 'Enjoys'
Kody Brown found himself in hot water after making a crass joke about polygamy while spending time with a group of guy friends in a sneak peek for the Sunday, September 3, episode of Sister Wives.
"We used to call it ‘Testosterone Tuesday,'" Janelle jokes in the clip, noting that he used to spend time with the men "fairly regularly" when they all lived in Utah.
Later in the scene, Kody opens up to his pals about the supposed private perks of living a polygamist lifestyle.
"Polygamy, literally, could be a gift where it dilutes personalities," he explains. "But if I’m married to this woman and she’s really cantankerous and I don’t enjoy her — but I can’t leave — it’d be nice to have another wife ’cause then I can get away from her for a little bit."
"If I'm the one that’s cantankerous, she’s thinking, ‘It’d be nice if you had another wife so I can get a break from you,'" he added.
However, his lighthearted quips about his wives didn't go over so well with Meri, who admitted in the confessional that type of comment "makes me want to vomit."
- 'Sister Wives' Sneak Peek: Janelle Brown Accuses Kody of 'Gaslighting' Her With His 'Bull----' in Heated Argument
- 'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Christine Brown Reveal Why None of the Kids Have Chosen the Polygamist Lifestyle
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Kody's Bitter Comments 'Blow Her Mind,' Worries His Thoughts Are 'Even Worse'
"Maybe you should look at the whole big picture then in a situation like that and figure out how you can work together and be together instead of using somebody else as an escape," she continued. "Are you kidding me?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first sister wife to leave the Brown family patriarch. She announced they were no longer spiritually married in November 2021.
Janelle announced that she had also separated from Kody in a Sister Wives: One on One special that aired in December 2022. A couple of weeks later, Kody and Meri revealed that they'd also decided to "terminate" their marriage in January.
Us Weekly reported the sneak peek.