Sister Wives' Kody Brown Jokes He's a Polygamist So He Can Take Breaks From Partners He No Longer 'Enjoys'

kody brown tlc pp
Source: TLC
By:

Sep. 1 2023, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Kody Brown found himself in hot water after making a crass joke about polygamy while spending time with a group of guy friends in a sneak peek for the Sunday, September 3, episode of Sister Wives.

"We used to call it ‘Testosterone Tuesday,'" Janelle jokes in the clip, noting that he used to spend time with the men "fairly regularly" when they all lived in Utah.

kody brown tlc
Source: TLC

Kody Brown has a 'guys night' in the upcoming Sunday, September 3, episode of 'Sister Wives'.

Later in the scene, Kody opens up to his pals about the supposed private perks of living a polygamist lifestyle.

"Polygamy, literally, could be a gift where it dilutes personalities," he explains. "But if I’m married to this woman and she’s really cantankerous and I don’t enjoy her — but I can’t leave — it’d be nice to have another wife ’cause then I can get away from her for a little bit."

kody brown tlc
Source: TLC

Kody's relationship with Janelle hit a downward spiral over Season 17 and Season 18.

"If I'm the one that’s cantankerous, she’s thinking, ‘It’d be nice if you had another wife so I can get a break from you,'" he added.

However, his lighthearted quips about his wives didn't go over so well with Meri, who admitted in the confessional that type of comment "makes me want to vomit."

MORE ON:
Kody Brown
sister wives meri brown exploring new things shedding resentment
Source: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri wasn't happy with Kody's comments regarding his plural marriages.

"Maybe you should look at the whole big picture then in a situation like that and figure out how you can work together and be together instead of using somebody else as an escape," she continued. "Are you kidding me?"

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first sister wife to leave the Brown family patriarch. She announced they were no longer spiritually married in November 2021.

Janelle announced that she had also separated from Kody in a Sister Wives: One on One special that aired in December 2022. A couple of weeks later, Kody and Meri revealed that they'd also decided to "terminate" their marriage in January.

