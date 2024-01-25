'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's New Man Amos Accused of Failing to Pay Child Support for 7 Years
Is Meri Brown's new man waving red flags?
The Sister Wives star debuted her relationship with Amos Andrews earlier this month. However, it's since come out that the 55-year-old has been married three times — and one of his ex-wives has accused him of refusing to pay judge-ordered child support for several years.
Shannon Marie Martin tied the knot with Andrews in Las Vegas in 1995 when she was 18 years old and he was 26 years old. They share one daughter, Tiffany Andrews, who was born in 1997.
The pair called it quits in 2000, calling their marriage "irretrievably broken and there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation," and the they were given joint custody of their only daughter.
According to court documents obtained by a news outlet, Amos was ordered to pay his ex $373 per month in child support, but Martin claimed he failed to "make consistent child support payments from the time of divorce in 2001 until his wages were garnished in 2008."
"The 7 years of arrears total approximately $10,000 for which the father currently pays only $125 per month through wage garnishment," the legal filing continued. "The father has been difficult to reach, and frequently changed phone numbers, mailing addresses and email addresses without informing the mother, sometimes multiple times a year."
Martin also alleged Andrews had "refused to contribute to the child's expenses for daycare, medical/dental/vision, and education," for 12 years, noting she paid out of pocket for "every extra-curricular school activity, medical appointment, counseling, braces, glasses, contacts, etc."
As OK! previously reported, Brown, 53, gushed about her budding relationship with Andrews in a candid social media post shared on January 16.
"I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other," she said at the time. "As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!"
"I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start," she added. "I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!"
The Sun obtained the court documents regarding Amos' child support agreements.