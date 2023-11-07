'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Realizes She Is a 'Pretty Amazing Person' After Kody Split: 'I'm Not Too Shabby'
Meri Brown knows she has a lot to offer the world after her split from ex-husband Kody.
The Sister Wives star admitted in a recent interview that she's realized she's a "pretty amazing person" despite there being "a lot of misconceptions" about her.
"I'm pretty bad---, just going to say it," she quipped. "And I am very confident and I know what I'm worthy of and I am a very good business person and I know how to create safe boundaries around myself. And, yeah, it's pretty good. I'm not too shabby of a person."
The mother-of-one — who shares Leon, 28, with the Brown family patriarch — noted, "People are always telling me, you don't know what you're worth. You have no value. Just really derogatory about me. And it's like, 'No. Actually, I know what I'm worth, and I know what my value is, and I know what my values are.'"
"This is why I worked to try to save my marriage for so long," she confessed. "A lot of people look at it as, because I waited so long, it means I have no confidence."
"It's like, maybe look at it the other way," she continued. "I do have confidence, and that's why I waited so long to figure it out. So I think that's a huge, huge misconception."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth
- Meri Brown Hints She 'Shines Too Brightly' For Husband Kody As The 'Sister Wives' Stars' Marriage Continues To Diminish
- Meri Brown Insists It's OK to 'Outgrow People Who Had the Chance to Grow With You' After Kody Split
The 52-year-old shared that she "100 percent gave it" her all and did everything in her power when it came to picking up the pieces of her broken marriage.
"If I would've walked away any sooner, there would've always been a question in my mind of did I do everything that I can do?" she said. "But I'm very confident knowing that I did everything that I could do, and I'm very at peace with the timing of it and how it all played out."
And while Kody and Meri called it quits on their more than 30-year marriage this past January after years of relationship struggles — many of which played out on Sister Wives — the TLC star doesn't regret her past.
"There's definitely things in the past three decades that I would've done different, different conversations that I would've had," she explained. "But I mean, hindsight's 20/20, right? You don't know until you know, and there are a lot of things I didn't know, Kody didn't know, all of us didn't know 20 years ago, 30 years ago."
"I think that my family and the life that I have lived and all the experiences that I have had has really only contributed to who I am now, so I can't regret that at all," she concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meri spoke with People about her relationship with Kody and her view of herself after their split.