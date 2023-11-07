'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Realizes She Is a 'Pretty Amazing Person' After Kody Split: 'I'm Not Too Shabby'

And while Kody and Meri called it quits on their more than 30-year marriage this past January after years of relationship struggles — many of which played out on Sister Wives — the TLC star doesn't regret her past.

"There's definitely things in the past three decades that I would've done different, different conversations that I would've had," she explained. "But I mean, hindsight's 20/20, right? You don't know until you know, and there are a lot of things I didn't know, Kody didn't know, all of us didn't know 20 years ago, 30 years ago."

"I think that my family and the life that I have lived and all the experiences that I have had has really only contributed to who I am now, so I can't regret that at all," she concluded.

