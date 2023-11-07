OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Realizes She Is a 'Pretty Amazing Person' After Kody Split: 'I'm Not Too Shabby'

sister wives meri brown improved person achieve big dreamspp
Source: @therealmeribrown/Instagram
By:

Nov. 6 2023, Published 9:03 p.m. ET

Meri Brown knows she has a lot to offer the world after her split from ex-husband Kody.

The Sister Wives star admitted in a recent interview that she's realized she's a "pretty amazing person" despite there being "a lot of misconceptions" about her.

sister wives meri brown pretty amazing person kody split
Source: TLC

Meri realized she was an 'amazing person' after her split from Kody.

"I'm pretty bad---, just going to say it," she quipped. "And I am very confident and I know what I'm worthy of and I am a very good business person and I know how to create safe boundaries around myself. And, yeah, it's pretty good. I'm not too shabby of a person."

The mother-of-one — who shares Leon, 28, with the Brown family patriarch — noted, "People are always telling me, you don't know what you're worth. You have no value. Just really derogatory about me. And it's like, 'No. Actually, I know what I'm worth, and I know what my value is, and I know what my values are.'"

sister wives meri brown pretty amazing person kody split
Source: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri and Kody Brown tied the knot in 1990.

"This is why I worked to try to save my marriage for so long," she confessed. "A lot of people look at it as, because I waited so long, it means I have no confidence."

"It's like, maybe look at it the other way," she continued. "I do have confidence, and that's why I waited so long to figure it out. So I think that's a huge, huge misconception."

sister wives meri brown pretty amazing person kody split
Source: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri said she gave her marriage her 'all' before her spiritual divorce.

MORE ON:
Meri Brown

The 52-year-old shared that she "100 percent gave it" her all and did everything in her power when it came to picking up the pieces of her broken marriage.

"If I would've walked away any sooner, there would've always been a question in my mind of did I do everything that I can do?" she said. "But I'm very confident knowing that I did everything that I could do, and I'm very at peace with the timing of it and how it all played out."

sister wives kody brown
Source: mega

Kody and Meri announced they'd called it quits in January 2023.

And while Kody and Meri called it quits on their more than 30-year marriage this past January after years of relationship struggles — many of which played out on Sister Wives — the TLC star doesn't regret her past.

"There's definitely things in the past three decades that I would've done different, different conversations that I would've had," she explained. "But I mean, hindsight's 20/20, right? You don't know until you know, and there are a lot of things I didn't know, Kody didn't know, all of us didn't know 20 years ago, 30 years ago."

"I think that my family and the life that I have lived and all the experiences that I have had has really only contributed to who I am now, so I can't regret that at all," she concluded.

Source: OK!

Meri spoke with People about her relationship with Kody and her view of herself after their split.

