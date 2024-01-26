'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Hints 'Things Have Happened' That 'Built His Confidence Back' After Recent Splits
Could there be a new wife on the horizon for Kody Brown?
The former polygamist teased that something recently occurred in his life that has helped him start to heal following his respective splits from Christine, 51, Janelle, 54, and Meri, 53.
The father-of-18 spent many interviews and much of Sister Wives Season 18 detailing how frustrated he's been with his former partners for leaving him, but in a recent sit-down, Kody confessed he's been working on forgiving himself for "being angry about what has happened in his life" as he seeks to "move on."
He also teased that "a few things have happened recently that have really, I guess you could say, built my confidence back, because it destroys your confidence when you go through a divorce or a family breakup."
Although Kody did not share exactly what caused the boost in his mood, he did reflect on his hopes for the future for his individual relationships with the mothers of his children.
"It's a journey that goes inward and it's a journey that's outward," he shared with the outlet. "You have to express forgiveness to the people you've been involved with."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Admits He 'Could Have Done a Lot Better' as a Husband Following 'Painful' Splits
- Sister Wives' Kody Brown Thinks 'Every Day' About How He Could Have Saved Failed Marriages
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Actively Looking' For A New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle & Meri: Source
"You have to express understanding and hope that at the end of an era for us as a family, we still have hope of a friendship and a loving or kind relationship with each other in the future because we're bound forever through our kids," he explained.
Noting the "experience has been painful," the 54-year-old — who is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn, 45 — is looking forward "to a future of a lot of forgiving and a lot of … just more understanding."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first of the wives to announce she was leaving the Brown family patriarch in November 2021. She was followed by Janelle, who confirmed she'd also made the decision to separate from Kody in a December 2022 installment of Sister Wives: One on One.
A few weeks later, Meri and Kody released a joint statement saying they'd decided to permanently "terminate" their marriage after more than 30 years together.
And while both Meri and Christine have moved on with new men in their lives, Janelle is happy to live her life as a single woman for now. However, she clarified that she doesn't refer to herself as divorced.
"We never were legally married," she said earlier this month. "I just say 'I'm no longer with' [him] when I explain it to outside people, I'm like, 'I'm no longer with my partner.' It's nebulous for me at this point ... I guess I just consider myself single."
Kody spoke with People about getting his confidence back.