'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Hints 'Things Have Happened' That 'Built His Confidence Back' After Recent Splits

"You have to express understanding and hope that at the end of an era for us as a family, we still have hope of a friendship and a loving or kind relationship with each other in the future because we're bound forever through our kids," he explained.

Noting the "experience has been painful," the 54-year-old — who is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn, 45 — is looking forward "to a future of a lot of forgiving and a lot of … just more understanding."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!