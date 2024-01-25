Sofía Vergara, 51, Shares Her New Dating Rule After Joe Manganiello Divorce: Watch
Now that Sofía Vergara is back on the market following her split from Joe Manganiello, 47, the starlet has a new rule when it comes to dating.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, January 24, the 51-year-old said she "threw my phone" when she found out musician Bad Bunny, 29, gave her a shout-out in his track "Monaco."
Fellow guest Alexia Nepola then asked the Modern Family star: "Would you ever date him?"
“Well no let's not go crazy, let's not go crazy. He is younger than my son Manolo. Manolo is 32,” she responded about her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.
Cohen, 56, then asked Vergara if was her "new rule," to which she said, “To me, they can’t be younger than 50, I’m 51.”
“OK, 49,” Vergara added. “I’m intelligent.”
“Wow, I’m screwed by that rule,” Cohen quipped.
As OK! previously reported, Vergara and the True Blood actor parted ways in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the joint statement read at the time.
Now, the Griselda lead is sharing more details about what made them split up in the first place.
"Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," she told El País earlier this month. "He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."
"I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore," Vergara explained of not wanting to add to her family. "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."
However, she's not opposed to being in another serious relationship one day.
"So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children," she declared. "I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things."
"When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do," she added.
Despite the setback in her love life, she admitted she's thriving in her 50s.
"I feel very fulfilled. I’ve done much more in my career than I ever dreamed of. I never dreamed of being an actress. It was an accident. I’ve been hosting America’s Got Talent for four years, a show where I have a lot of fun, I’m hosting this series all over the world, I have my own clothing and beauty brand. I can’t even think of complaining about anything," the America's Got Talent judge shared.