Revenge Body: Sofía Vergara Glows as She Sunbathes in L.A. Following Joe Manganiello Split

Sep. 11 2023, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

It looks like Sofía Vergara is living her best life without Joe Manganiello.

Almost two months after the former flames revealed they were getting a divorce, the Modern Family star, 51, has been spotted out and about. On Sunday, September 10, the actress enjoyed a pool day in Los Angeles, Calif.

"Sleepers of [the] ☀️. Nothing like the LA sky❤️. Protect yourself with @toty," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a yellow top while she hung out at her house.

The former flames announced in July that they were divorcing.

Of course, people couldn't help gush over how great the star looked. One person wrote, "You're absolutely gorgeous Sofia, so beautiful babe," while another said, "Beautiful 🙌."

A third person joked, "You live in backyard paradise !! What’s missing a cabana boy and a bartender 🍸🍹⛱."

As OK! previously reported, one of the reasons Vergara and the Magic Mike alum, 46, didn't work out is due to their different lifestyles.

“Sofía’s always loved going out, and now that Joe’s not waiting at home, she can stay out as late as she wants without upsetting anyone,” an insider previously dished. “She loves letting her hair down and having fun with her friends and her family.”

“She’s out every night, or so it seems, and enjoying the cocktails and the attention,” the insider added. “She’s living it up like she just got out of prison. Sofía sees nothing wrong with having a little fun, staying out late."

The actress loves going out, while her ex preferred to stay home.

The pair sparked rumors there was trouble in paradise when the actor left her a very cold birthday message. Days later, they confirmed they were going their separate ways after getting married in 2015.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the pair said in a joint statement on July 17.

Now, it seems like Vergara's pals even want her to find someone new.

“I think everybody watching [America’s Got Talent] who is available believes they’re the perfect match for Sofia,” Howie Mandel, 67, told Extra in an interview published on Wednesday, August 23. “I don’t think Sofía, to be honest … she doesn’t need my help. She really doesn’t. I believe that she’ll be fending them off.”

He continued: “Let’s try and do it by the end of the season. We’ll find her a match and leave it to America to vote.”

