Revenge Body: Sofía Vergara Glows as She Sunbathes in L.A. Following Joe Manganiello Split

It looks like Sofía Vergara is living her best life without Joe Manganiello.

Almost two months after the former flames revealed they were getting a divorce, the Modern Family star, 51, has been spotted out and about. On Sunday, September 10, the actress enjoyed a pool day in Los Angeles, Calif.

"Sleepers of [the] ☀️. Nothing like the LA sky❤️. Protect yourself with @toty," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a yellow top while she hung out at her house.