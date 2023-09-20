Sofía Vergara Admits It's Been 'an Interesting Year' After Bombshell Divorce From Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara, 51, opened up about how the last year has affected her.
"It's been very interesting, you know. It's been an interesting year for me," she spilled to a news outlet on Wednesday, September 20. "A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness, and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, [that's] what makes life so entertaining and interesting."
The Modern Family alum and her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, announced their split in July. The Magic Mike actor filed for divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on July 2, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Despite the recent end to her marriage, Vergara seemed in high spirits and looking toward her future, saying, "I can't complain. I've had a great, great time."
"There's always time for more good stuff coming," she added.
The statements from the brunette bombshell came after a source recently told People that Manganiello has a new flame.
On Tuesday, September 19, it was revealed the 46-year-old is moving on with actress Caitlin O'Connor, 33.
The source stated that the couple are "casually seeing each other at this point," adding that O'Connor "is a lovely girl" and Manganiello "seemed like a great guy."
The duo supposedly met while at an "unofficial" after-party for the HBO drama Winning Time. "The first time they met in the hot tub and they were talking the whole time!" the insider spilled.
The pair have apparently been meeting up around L.A. and were recently spotted leaving Gold's Gym together.
As OK! previously reported, a source may have predicted Manganiello's quick rebound shortly after the split was revealed.
"Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible. He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it. Joe is ready to date, ready to move on, ready to have fun again and fall in love with someone," they shared.
"He never wanted to be single, he thought Sofía was the one, but he knows that since it didn't work with Sofía he is getting to a better place within himself to move on to make someone else happy, which in turn will make him happy," the insider added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Joe will never dodge an opportunity if the opportunity is right. He does that with his work, he does that with his relationships," they explained. "But when it happens, don't expect him to shove it down our throats [because] he would like to move into a new relationship with little to no reaction. He doesn't want to be tied into a situation where people are judging his relationships in the future. He just wants to live a happy life."
Entertainment Tonight reported on Vergara's comments.