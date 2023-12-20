Sofía Vergara Shows Off Her Fit Physique in Body-Hugging Dress Months After Joe Manganiello Divorce — Photo

Vergara set the internet on fire as she posed for a mirror selfie in the chic ensemble, which she paired with a statement earring and a gold cuff.

"Pure perfection ❤️❤️❤️," one fan gushed over the sultry photo of the Hot Pursuit star.

"Wow, you look hot🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a second social media user commented below the post.

"Absolutely Gorgeous 🥰❤️❤️❤️😍💕💯," another chimed in.