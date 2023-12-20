Sofía Vergara Shows Off Her Fit Physique in Body-Hugging Dress Months After Joe Manganiello Divorce — Photo
Sofía Vergara is feeling herself!
The Modern Family actress, 51, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 20, to show off her fit physique in a brown body-con dress months after her divorce from Joe Manganiello.
Vergara set the internet on fire as she posed for a mirror selfie in the chic ensemble, which she paired with a statement earring and a gold cuff.
"Pure perfection ❤️❤️❤️," one fan gushed over the sultry photo of the Hot Pursuit star.
"Wow, you look hot🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a second social media user commented below the post.
"Absolutely Gorgeous 🥰❤️❤️❤️😍💕💯," another chimed in.
Strutting her stuff on Instagram comes as Vergara fully embraces her single life after being married to the Magic Mike star, 46, for seven years. "Sofía is man crazy right now," an insider claimed. "She’s naturally a flirt but it’s turned way up — she’s just in that zone."
The New Year's Eve alum was recently spotted on a few dates with plastic surgeon Justin Saliman, 46. However, she isn't looking to commit any time soon. "She's dating him, but it’s by no means serious," the source added.
"She's casting her net all over the place. If she's at a bar or restaurant and someone cute catches her eye, she's not thinking twice about flirting with them or even handing out her number," the insider noted.
Although Vergara has been having fun dating around, the past several months have also been a challenge. "It's been very interesting, you know. It's been an interesting year for me," she explained in a recent interview. "A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness, and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, [that's] what makes life so entertaining and interesting."
"I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult," Vergara noted in a separate interview. "I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long...I’ve seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year."
Manganiello has also moved on — specifically with actress Caitlin O'Connor.
"Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible," an insider previously shared. "He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it."