Sophie Turner Declares '2023 Was the Year of the Girlies' After Joe Jonas Divorce: Photos
Sophie Turner made it clear that she's having fun with her gal pals after her split from Joe Jonas in August 2023.
"2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent," the actress, 27, posted a slew of photos with her friends via Instagram on Tuesday, January 2.
In one of the photos, the Game of Thrones star, who shares daughters Willa and Delphine with the boy band member, 34, posed with pop star Taylor Swift when they went to MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce play football in October.
Of course, people loved seeing Turner live her best life after her divorce. One person wrote, "You deserve pure happiness 💫💫💫," while another said, "You look so much happier ❤️❤️."
A third person added, "The GIRLS have got u and that’s all u need ❤️❤️❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the dad-of-two and Turner shocked fans when they announced they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage.
"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the message from Turner's Instagram page on Wednesday, September 6, read.
The former flames then got into a heated debacle over their children, as the Do Revenge star sued the "Waffle House" crooner for the "immediate return" of their daughters to England, where she claimed they agreed to raise them.
However, Jonas filed back at the lawsuit, claiming it went against the "amicable co-parenting setup" they agreed upon.
The pair later worked out an agreement that would allow their children to go back and forth through the New Year.
For her part, the Joan starlet was spotted packing on the PDA with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, who also split from his girlfriend of three years, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, in September.
“Sophie has a lot of friends among the British aristocracy, but she had stepped away from that crowd because Joe wasn’t comfortable in such settings,” the insider claimed. “Perry is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it.”
“While it’s in the early stages, Sophie’s quite taken with Perry already,” the insider added. “The fact that they’re both on the rebound is a little worrying, but Sophie is making out that it’s not serious or anything like that. She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little.”