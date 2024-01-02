Sophie Turner Declares '2023 Was the Year of the Girlies' After Joe Jonas Divorce: Photos

Sophie Turner made it clear that she's having fun with her gal pals after her split from Joe Jonas in August 2023.

"2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent," the actress, 27, posted a slew of photos with her friends via Instagram on Tuesday, January 2.

In one of the photos, the Game of Thrones star, who shares daughters Willa and Delphine with the boy band member, 34, posed with pop star Taylor Swift when they went to MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce play football in October.