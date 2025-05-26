Stars Who Smoked Dope: From Lady Gaga to Andrew Garfield and More

Late rocker David Crosby turned Melissa Etheridge on to weed to help her get through grueling chemo sessions while she was battling b----- cancer, noting, "That's the way to do it."

She opened Etheridge Organics to sell it too, explaining, "I've got a keen direction toward middle-aged women who are discovering, 'Hey, I don't want to take an Ambien every night. I don't want to have to drink wine every night to relax, because I know those things aren't good for my body.'"