Stars Who Smoked Dope: From Lady Gaga to Andrew Garfield and More
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Almost Famous-ly shared a joint with her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar Matthew McConaughey… and her famous guardians, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.
Patrick Stewart
Legendary Capt. Picard Patrick Stewart goes on his own treks in the stars with a daily joint to banish his arthritis agony.
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson loves weed so much he bought the company, well, a cannabis dispensary with a koi pond and macaws, explaining, "It's just a little dream of what a great dispensary could be."
Kirsten Dunst
Marijuana? Kirsten Dunst said Bring It On, adding, "If everyone smoked weed, the world would be a better place — but I'm not talking about being stoned all day."
Melissa Etheridge
Late rocker David Crosby turned Melissa Etheridge on to weed to help her get through grueling chemo sessions while she was battling b----- cancer, noting, "That's the way to do it."
She opened Etheridge Organics to sell it too, explaining, "I've got a keen direction toward middle-aged women who are discovering, 'Hey, I don't want to take an Ambien every night. I don't want to have to drink wine every night to relax, because I know those things aren't good for my body.'"
Miley Cyrus
Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus likes to take a social visit to Maui Wowie or Acapulco Gold, and she confided, "I think weed is the best drug on Earth."
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen isn't Superbad — he's super helpful to fellow hash fans by launching a company that "makes beautiful house goods for those who smoke weed. This is my life's work!"
Jane Fonda
The '80s workout guru exercises her use of pot for osteoarthritis pain. Jane Fonda uses a weed pen "that limits how many doses you get, which is way better than taking sleeping pills."
Morgan Freeman
Iconic actor Morgan Freeman, who played God in Bruce Almighty, also gets heavenly relief from hellish fibromyalgia pain: "How do I take it? However it comes! I'll eat it, drink it, smoke it, snort it!"
Jennifer Lawrence
Hunger Games beauty Jennifer Lawrence no doubt got the munchies after a nice toke. She even shared her pot — and hopefully snacks — with those around her.
Harrison Ford
There were no Star Wars between Harrison Ford and costar Carrie Fisher — they formed a rebel alliance and lit up together while filming the series, and rumor has it he still takes a toke or two.
Jennifer Aniston
Making Friends with cannabis, Jennifer Aniston insisted, "I enjoy it once in a while. There's nothing wrong with that. Everything in moderation. I wouldn't call myself a pothead."
Lady Gaga
When it comes to marijuana, Lady Gaga was "Born This Way!"
She admitted, "I smoke a lot of pot when I write music" and to soothe the chronic pain from fibromyalgia.
Matthew McConaughey
It didn't take a True Detective to realize McConaughey was flying high and feeling alright, alright, alright when he was found playing the bongos in the nude and wildly dancing!
Andrew Garfield
What a tangled web: The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield revealed he and a friend would watch the original Spider-Man film over and over again, "and we were just incredibly high."