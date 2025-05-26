or
OK Magazine
Stars Who Smoked Dope: From Lady Gaga to Andrew Garfield and More

stars who smoked dope lady gaga andrew garfield
Source: MEGA

Everyone knows that country legend Willie Nelson and nutty rapper Snoop Dogg love their weed — but dozens of other Hollywood stars are living the high life!

By:

May 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kate Hudson

kate hudson
Source: MEGA

Kate Hudson Almost Famous-ly shared a joint with her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar Matthew McConaughey… and her famous guardians, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Patrick Stewart

patrick stewart
Source: MEGA

Legendary Capt. Picard Patrick Stewart goes on his own treks in the stars with a daily joint to banish his arthritis agony.

Woody Harrelson

woody harrelson
Source: MEGA

Woody Harrelson loves weed so much he bought the company, well, a cannabis dispensary with a koi pond and macaws, explaining, "It's just a little dream of what a great dispensary could be."

Kirsten Dunst

kirsten dunst
Source: MEGA

Marijuana? Kirsten Dunst said Bring It On, adding, "If everyone smoked weed, the world would be a better place — but I'm not talking about being stoned all day."

Melissa Etheridge

melissa etheridge
Source: MEGA

Late rocker David Crosby turned Melissa Etheridge on to weed to help her get through grueling chemo sessions while she was battling b----- cancer, noting, "That's the way to do it."

She opened Etheridge Organics to sell it too, explaining, "I've got a keen direction toward middle-aged women who are discovering, 'Hey, I don't want to take an Ambien every night. I don't want to have to drink wine every night to relax, because I know those things aren't good for my body.'"

Miley Cyrus

miley cyrus
Source: MEGA

Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus likes to take a social visit to Maui Wowie or Acapulco Gold, and she confided, "I think weed is the best drug on Earth."

Seth Rogen

seth rogen
Source: MEGA

Seth Rogen isn't Superbad — he's super helpful to fellow hash fans by launching a company that "makes beautiful house goods for those who smoke weed. This is my life's work!"

Jane Fonda

jane fonda
Source: MEGA
The '80s workout guru exercises her use of pot for osteoarthritis pain. Jane Fonda uses a weed pen "that limits how many doses you get, which is way better than taking sleeping pills."

Morgan Freeman

morgan freeman
Source: MEGA

Iconic actor Morgan Freeman, who played God in Bruce Almighty, also gets heavenly relief from hellish fibromyalgia pain: "How do I take it? However it comes! I'll eat it, drink it, smoke it, snort it!"

Jennifer Lawrence

jennifer lawrence
Source: MEGA

Hunger Games beauty Jennifer Lawrence no doubt got the munchies after a nice toke. She even shared her pot — and hopefully snacks — with those around her.

Harrison Ford

harrison ford
Source: MEGA

There were no Star Wars between Harrison Ford and costar Carrie Fisher — they formed a rebel alliance and lit up together while filming the series, and rumor has it he still takes a toke or two.

Jennifer Aniston

jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA

Making Friends with cannabis, Jennifer Aniston insisted, "I enjoy it once in a while. There's nothing wrong with that. Everything in moderation. I wouldn't call myself a pothead."

Lady Gaga

lady gaga
Source: MEGA

When it comes to marijuana, Lady Gaga was "Born This Way!"

She admitted, "I smoke a lot of pot when I write music" and to soothe the chronic pain from fibromyalgia.

Matthew McConaughey

matthew mcconaughey
Source: MEGA

It didn't take a True Detective to realize McConaughey was flying high and feeling alright, alright, alright when he was found playing the bongos in the nude and wildly dancing!

Andrew Garfield

andrew garfield
Source: MEGA

What a tangled web: The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield revealed he and a friend would watch the original Spider-Man film over and over again, "and we were just incredibly high."

