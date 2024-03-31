What Is Kylie Jenner's Net Worth? How Much the Reality TV Star Has Amid Rumors She's 'Living Beyond Her Means'

The American model, reality TV star and business mogul is thought to make around $40 million to $100 million a year amidst her many endeavors.

Most of Jenner’s wealth comes from her sale of 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics back in 2019. The Kardashians star sold the majority stake in the company for $600 million and likely pocketed about $340 million after taxes from the sale. However, the company’s value has largely decreased since the deal was made.