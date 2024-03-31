What Is Kylie Jenner's Net Worth? How Much the Reality TV Star Has Amid Rumors She's 'Living Beyond Her Means'
Not quite a billionaire?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kylie Jenner is worth an estimated $700 million.
The American model, reality TV star and business mogul is thought to make around $40 million to $100 million a year amidst her many endeavors.
Most of Jenner’s wealth comes from her sale of 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics back in 2019. The Kardashians star sold the majority stake in the company for $600 million and likely pocketed about $340 million after taxes from the sale. However, the company’s value has largely decreased since the deal was made.
Additionally, Jenner spent about $130 million on a private jet and several mansions around 2019.
Though Forbes deemed the brunette beauty a billionaire in that same year, their claims were later debunked.
The publication valued Jenner at one billion following her sale — though they seemingly did not account for how she was taxed. Forbes later admitted the numbers they had reported were false.
It was also discovered that Kris Jenner had a 10 percent stake in the company.
Additionally, the 26-year-old has not been shy about spending her millions, as she reportedly dishes out $300,000 per month on clothes and $300-400,000 per month on car payments and security.
As OK! previously reported, conspiracy theorists have recently gone down a rabbit hole investigating the mother-of-two’s finances after learning she reduced the listing price of her Beverly Hills estate — which has been on the market since 2022 — in a desperate effort to sell the home.
"I think that these celebrities are not as wealthy as we think they are — especially Kylie Jenner," a TikTok creator claimed in a clip. "Not that Kylie Jenner is struggling or anything."
"I don’t think she is close to being homeless, but I think that she lives well beyond her means and that is why she has a new business venture every two to five days," they continued, seemingly pointing at Kylie’s new clothing brand Khy and her new alcoholic seltzer company, Sprinter.
The video then noted how Kylie owns a whopping $80 million in real estate in Southern California.
"Do you know how much it costs to upkeep $80 million in real estate?" they asked. "Not only is she paying the mortgage on each house, she is paying for the gardening and the landscaping. She is paying for the security systems in all three houses."
"She also has her own private jet — $73 million," the woman continued. "And that doesn’t even include the costs to staff the plane or store the plane."
Getting back to her argument, the creator claimed, "She needs money to upkeep her lifestyle because she lives way beyond her means. She is not passionate about any of this stuff, she is throwing s--- at the wall and seeing what sticks."
According to the the New York Post, Kylie originally put the Beverly Hills estate on the market for $21.9 million, however, its price was recently reduced to $17.9 million.